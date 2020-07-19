Coronavirus updates for July 19

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
19th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India reported an increase of nearly 39,000 cases in a day, and according to the Health Ministry, the country also recorded a record increase in the number of people recovered. The death tally crossed 27,000.


Many states including Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Tripura, and Karnataka saw record daily increase in cases. Meanwhile, Delhi saw the lowest count in new cases in over a month, with over 80 percent patients in the state recovered.


The number of global deaths crossed six lakh. The World Health Organisation reported the biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases across the world — a majority of them emerging from the US, Brazil, India, and South Africa.


Coronavirus
Also Read

Outlook 2020: How logistics is playing a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


How Delhi’s Craft Village is ensuring COVID warriors have ‘concrete’ PPE amidst the pandemic


Looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi-based Craft Village along with Dalmia Cement’s Craft Beton has been making ‘concrete’ PPE suits for police personnel and healthcare providers.


How startups can survive a crisis and plan for the future, reveals Prime Venture Partners’ Sanjay Swamy


In this episode of Prime Knowledge Series, Sanjay Swamy, Managing Director and Co-founder at Prime Venture Partners, gives tips and tricks on how startups can balance the present and plan for the future.


[YS Learn] PolicyBazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh on managing stress and mental health in times of crisis


Boundaries and limits are important when your entire workforce is working from home. Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, explains what managers can do to manage stress during these times.


80% of Indian couples chose to postpone their weddings: Here’s what a survey by TKWW on the latest marriage trends revealed


The KnotWorldWide conducted a survey of 233 engaged couples in India over April and May 2020 and it revealed that 80% of Indian couples have postponed their weddings to the end of the year. Ankur Sarawagi, India Country Head, TKWW reveals all the latest trends in the marriage arena.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Next 10 years will be India's golden moment in key sectors, says top investor

Press Trust of India

Mukesh Ambani loses $2.5B after Reliance AGM; no longer sixth richest person

Sohini Mitter

How Delhi-based startup ExMyB is playing the matchmaker for small businesses and vendors

Vishal Krishna

Building D'Decor into a Rs 1,500 Cr company; The doctor who danced wearing PPE kit

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Building D'Decor into a Rs 1,500 Cr company; The doctor who danced wearing PPE kit
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The greatest story never told: 40 years later, Eva Erben shares her Holocaust survival story

Ryan Frantz

Next 10 years will be India's golden moment in key sectors, says top investor

Press Trust of India

Brands aren't built in a day: How can a fast-growing startup work around that?

Shreesh Shankar

Connect, create, celebrate – meet Roobina Karode, Chief Curator of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with Astad Deboo to a toast to our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Asha Chowdary

[YS Learn] PolicyBazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh on managing stress and mental health in times of crisis

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Jul 20 2020

ASSOCHAM MASTER CLASS FOR STARTUPS ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS (IPR)

Online
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom