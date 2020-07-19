Coronavirus updates for July 19

India reported an increase of nearly 39,000 cases in a day, and according to the Health Ministry, the country also recorded a record increase in the number of people recovered. The death tally crossed 27,000.





Many states including Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Tripura, and Karnataka saw record daily increase in cases. Meanwhile, Delhi saw the lowest count in new cases in over a month, with over 80 percent patients in the state recovered.





The number of global deaths crossed six lakh. The World Health Organisation reported the biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases across the world — a majority of them emerging from the US, Brazil, India, and South Africa.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How Delhi’s Craft Village is ensuring COVID warriors have ‘concrete’ PPE amidst the pandemic





Looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi-based Craft Village along with Dalmia Cement’s Craft Beton has been making ‘concrete’ PPE suits for police personnel and healthcare providers.





How startups can survive a crisis and plan for the future, reveals Prime Venture Partners’ Sanjay Swamy





In this episode of Prime Knowledge Series, Sanjay Swamy, Managing Director and Co-founder at Prime Venture Partners, gives tips and tricks on how startups can balance the present and plan for the future.





[YS Learn] PolicyBazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh on managing stress and mental health in times of crisis





Boundaries and limits are important when your entire workforce is working from home. Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, explains what managers can do to manage stress during these times.





80% of Indian couples chose to postpone their weddings: Here’s what a survey by TKWW on the latest marriage trends revealed





The KnotWorldWide conducted a survey of 233 engaged couples in India over April and May 2020 and it revealed that 80% of Indian couples have postponed their weddings to the end of the year. Ankur Sarawagi, India Country Head, TKWW reveals all the latest trends in the marriage arena.