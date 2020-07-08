Coronavirus updates for July 8

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
8th Jul 2020
According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 750,000, and the number of cases worldwide has crossed 12 million.


Himachal Pradesh has now opened up the state for tourism with prior hotel reservation, however, travellers need to have tested negative for COVID-19. In Kerala, nearly one-third of COVID-19 cases are reported to be transmitted locally. To cope with the economic downfall of the lockdown restrictions, Odisha has announced austerity measures, imposing ban on new schemes and projects, as well as capping expenditure on state schemes.


Across the world, Melbourne, imposed lockdown again after a spike in cases. Africa has now more than half-a-million confirmed cases. AirAsia, the Malaysian budget carrier, has reported a record quarterly loss of $187 million and its auditor has waned that the airline's future is in "significant doubt".


covid-19 pandemic
E-commerce and small businesses in the corona times | Money Matters with Shradha Sharma


How a night of partying birthed a startup that successfully raised funding amidst a lockdown


Gurugram-based cocktail-mixer startup Jimmy’s Cocktails raised $350,000 in a seed funding round last month amidst a pandemic and a nationwide lockdown.


{Startup Bharat] How small-town travel tech startups are tiding over the coronavirus crisis


With limited source of revenue and funding, travel tech startups from non-metros are having a tough time due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they are adapting to the new normal in order to sustain their business.


Wadhwani Foundation commits Rs 200 crore to support SMEs, combat COVID-19


The Foundation will roll out a multi-pronged initiative to assist SMEs to tide over the economic impact due to COVID-19.


Why India’s endangered wildlife is in even more danger amid the coronavirus-led lockdown


While we are protecting ourselves by staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, India’s conservationists say the lockdown has made it difficult for them to step out and protect wildlife.


This Mumbai-based cab driver is helping stranded people reach home amid lockdown


Vidya Shelke, who lost her job during the lockdown, has helped more than 150 stranded people reach home with her own, affordable taxi service.


How can Artificial Intelligence contribute to controlling COVID-19 Pandemic?


This article explains how and where AI has been a part of the rescue work going across the globe to eliminate this catastrophe on humankind and restore our planet as we knew it.


Here’s how COVID-19 could impact the short-term rentals space


While only few owners may be letting out during the pandemic period, we can expect an increase in short-term rentals as soon as demand rebounds.


COVID-19 impact: Effective performance management in the new normal


Performance management, often seen as an HR process, is actually a key business process that ensures individual and team goals dovetail into organisational goals.


Karnataka startups launch six indigenous products to tackle COVID-19


Startups backed by Karnataka government have produced six made-in-India products to take the fight to coronavirus. All the products have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for immediate use.

