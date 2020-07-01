Despite COVID-19 outbreak, IIT Delhi breaks record of its previous years' campus placements

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has broken its previous years' record of campus placements despite economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and several companies pulling back their job offers, IIT officials said.





According to the officials, over 1,100 offers, including multiple pre-placement ones, were made to the institute's graduating students from various national and international organisations.





"IIT Delhi has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4 percent. Approximately, 85.6 percent undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute got placed," said S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS)





"The remaining students explored for other options like higher studies, research, civil services examination, startups or have got jobs through their own contacts and efforts," he added.





Earlier, IIT-Delhi had to re-conduct the second phase of its placement drive as several companies rescinded their offers. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode, through which around 100 students bagged job offers.





"Over 430 organisations had registered for the placement season in the academic year 2019-2020, offering more than 600 job profiles. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode and around 100 students bagged job offers during this online phase as well," Dharmaja added.





In April, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had asked all the directors of IITs to conduct special placement drive for students affected by the cancelled job offers in the wake of the pandemic.





In another initiative, Resident Doctors of AIIMS with the help of IIT-Delhi students have developed a mobile application to track real-time COVID-19 patients in the hospital, who can become potential plasma donors 28 days after recovery along with those who have been discharged.





The app named COPAL-19 has details of patients who have already been discharged from AIIMS, those currently undergoing treatment and their blood groups so that patients who require plasma therapy can get it in time without any hassle, AIIMS RDA President, Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, said.





"Amidst shortage of donors for plasma therapy, team of AIIMS Resident Doctors along with IIT-Delhi team developed an app to correct the mismatch between COVID-19 discharged patients and patients requiring plasma donation. It was a great initiative by Dr Abhinav Singh Verma and IIT Delhi students," Dr Singh said.