Curefit enters ready-to-eat segment with its range of food products

Health and fitness startup Curefit has announced the launch of its ready-to-eat food product range. To begin with, the Bengaluru-based startup will be launching rajma and black dal, and said it will expand to other ready-to-eat foods by December 2020. The products are currently priced between Rs 100 and Rs 150 per meal, and can serve two people.





Curefit said it expects the packaged foods segment to contribute to 50 percent of Eatfit revenue by December 2020.





In December 2019, Curefit entered the packaged foods segment with Whole.fit. The startup said it offers curated packaged food selection, and currently has a selection of around 500 SKUs spread across over 20 food categories. The ready-to-eat range is going to be a part of the brand’s Whole.fit segment.





Ankit Nagori, Co-founder Curefit





Talking about the product range, Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, Curefit, said, they have already soft launched the products on its platform. He said:





“With the lockdown, we added grocery as a category, and have seen a significant uptake of brands like MTR and ID. People want to eat more home-cooked meals. We have launched our ready-to-eat products after deep market research and understanding of the space. We have taken our popular products from eatfit and created ready-to-eat versions of that. The idea is to sell it to consumers who order in on our platform as an add-on to their meals.”





In an earlier conversation with YourStory, Ankit had stated that due to the coronavirus pandemic, Curefit's volumes dropped to 20 percent. He added that eating out will become less frequent in the next 12 to 18 months, and Curefit’s ready-to-eat range will help in people’s endeavour to eat more home cooked meals.





“We have kept the ready-to-eat range as healthy and nutritious as possible. We want to look at 8 to 10 variants across different food categories. We are using ‘retort’ technology to heat foods to ensure microbial spoilage can be destroyed. There are also no chemical preservatives,” he said.





While the main course range will be purely developed and produced by Curefit, the team is also looking to launch co-branded products soon. Under its packaged foods range, Curefit has already launched packaged products with Raw Pressery and Epigamia.





After the lockdown was announced in March, Curefit announced the launch of its digital classes, and in May, it started monetising on these online classes. It has been looking at different segments and means to retain its customers, and ready-to-eat is another way to do so.