[Funding alert] Healthcare-focused VC firm HealthQuad raises Rs 514 Cr for its second fund

Healthcare VC fund HealthQuad, which has raised Rs 514 crore for its second fund, will tap into opportunities in disruptive technology-based and innovation-driven models to unlock value and create deep social impact.

By Press Trust of India
14th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Home-grown healthcare venture capital fund HealthQuad on Monday said it had raised Rs 514 crore in an initial funding round for its second fund, aimed at supporting disruptive, technology-based and innovation driven businesses that transform healthcare in India.


The success of the fund at a time of overwhelming negative sentiment due to the COVID-19 pandemic indicates how investors are turning towards funds that support futuristic healthcare startups and organisations creating healthcare solutions for tomorrow, HealthQuad said.
Funding
Also Read

[Funding alert] Parking spot reservation platform ParkSmart raises Rs 1.5Cr from ah! Ventures, Marwari Angels


The fund has been supported by some leading global investors, including Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), Indian DFI SIDBI, Swedfund, and pharma giant Merck & Co Inc.


"We believe that the recent COVID-19 pandemic has given an impetus to the digital transformation of healthcare. HealthQuad is committed towards creating an ecosystem of such category-defining companies that improve accessibility and affordability, and elevate overall healthcare standards in India," HealthQuad Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Charles-Antoine Janssen said.


"We are pleased to be supported by like-minded global investors to deliver transformative impact beyond superior financial returns," he added.


HealthQuad taps into opportunities in disruptive technology-based and innovation-driven healthcare models to unlock value and create deep social impact, the statement said.


"The pandemic has further stressed the need to leverage technology to cater to the healthcare needs of such a large population. Disruptive technological solutions have the potential to vault over some of these issues and push India towards a more robust and reliable healthcare system...," HealthQuad said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Rs 40 lakh to Rs 6 crore, this startup is modernising the way we buy fruits and vegetables

Vishal Krishna

This group payments startup founded by IIT-Bombay alumni makes it easy to goDutch

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance launches WhatsApp chatbot for 2.6 million shareholders ahead of AGM

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Parking spot reservation platform ParkSmart raises Rs 1.5Cr from ah! Ventures, Marwari Angels

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Exclusive interview with SBI Chairman; Inside Paytm's buyout of Raheja QBE
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Social network platform FLYX raises $200K in pre-seed funding

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Group health insurance startup Plum raises Rs 7 Cr in seed round led by Incubate Fund

Sujata Sangwan

Real-time data key in COVID-19 fight: Niti Aayog's Amitabh Kant

Press Trust of India

This group payments startup founded by IIT-Bombay alumni makes it easy to goDutch

Sindhu Kashyaap

‘Entrepreneurship is the willingness to follow your curiosity’– 60 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Gaana, StepSetGo, Ludo King — 6 Indian apps that can help you keep engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom