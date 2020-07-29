[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Wellcure raises $200,000 from Inflection Point Ventures

Healthtech startup Wellcure on Wednesday said it raised $200,000 from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).





Founded by Nearbuy.com co-founder Sumeet Kapur, along with Ankur Bhatia and Aanchal Kapur, Wellcure caters to all health and wellness needs — physical and mental — with an existing user base of close to a lakh. The startup aspires to reach one million people by next year.





Wellcure Founders (L-R) Anchal Kapur, Sumeet Kapur and Ankur Bhatia





According to a statement by the startup, the funds will be used by Wellcure for its marketing, tech development, and team expansion.





Commenting on the investment, Sumeet, who is also the CEO of Wellcure, said, "With this influx, we aim to scale our operations substantially to reach Rs 5 crore of sales in FY21, while doubling our subscribers base. We have been working closely with Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of IPV, and look forward to growing Wellcure with this association."





The healthtech startup operates as an online platform that brings together nature-cure enthusiasts across the globe to share, interact, learn, heal, and inspire each other.





With a team of natural health experts, Wellcure provides comprehensive knowledge, e-learning courses, e-books, self-cure tools, guided programmes, access to leading nature cure professionals, as well as organises events, to promote and to make natural healing easily accessible to all.





Vinay Bansal, Co-founder, Inflection Point Venture, said,





“We believe the integration between nature and technology is Wellcure’s biggest selling point, presenting its users with the most appropriate solutions. Wellcure’s business vision is in line with this macro trend in the health tech sector that we have seen unfolding in India in the past few years. This prompted us to back Wellcure as we believe that it could redefine the way people look at health and wellness.”





This marks IPV's 10th investment since March 2020. Before Wellcure, IPV has invested in startups, including Milkbasket, Samosa Party, DROR, Pedagogy, Edvizo, Toch, Shadez, Remedo, and Uable.