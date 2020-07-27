Govt releases guidelines for schemes to boost domestic manufacturing in the pharma sector

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the schemes have been conceptualised for making India Atmanirbhar in the pharma sector.

By Press Trust of India
27th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government on Monday released guidelines of four schemes for the development of bulk drug and medical device parks across the country to promote domestic manufacturing.


These schemes of the Department of Pharmaceuticals were approved by the Union Cabinet in March this year.


"In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the schemes have been conceptualised for making India Aatmanirbhar in pharma sector," Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said in a press conference.
pharmaceuticals

Image Source: ShutterStock

Also Read

This father-son duo’s pharma company is taking on the likes of Sun Pharma, Abbot


The objective is to make India self-reliant in the production of 53 critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or key starting materials (KSMs), and in production of medical devices, for which India is crucially dependent upon imports, he added.


The coronavirus crisis has exposed the weakness in global supply chains and posed threat to the health security of the country, Gowda said.


While proactive steps by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority ensured a steady supply of medicines, and prevented any shortage even during the lockdown, it was felt that domestic capabilities in the production of APIs and medical devices have to be ramped up in order to eliminate any risks to the health security, he added.


"The details of the schemes have been drawn up meticulously after having in depth consultations with stakeholders including industries and state governments. The selection of their location will be based on objective criteria, and in spirit of competitive federalism," Gowda said.


Similarly, eligible manufacturers will be selected for the PLI scheme on the basis of marks obtained in the evaluation criteria as per the guidelines, he added.


"Supported by both central and state governments, these parks will be based on plug and play model with prior regulatory approvals, state of the art infrastructure, excellent connectivity, affordable land, competitive utility charges, and strong R & D ecosystem and so on," Gowda said.


This will significantly reduce time and investment cost for setting up new manufacturing units. In addition, new units will be eligible for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of the government, he added.


"I am sure that these schemes will elicit a good response from interested companies. These parks will be able to attract significant investment as well as latest technology. Once operational, in about two to three years, these parks will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, reduce import dependency and, make India a global pharmaceutical hub," Gowda said.


The idea is also to cement India's position as global drug supplier. As already known, in spite of various odds, India supplied critical medicines such as hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to a number of countries, he added.


"Currently valued at around $40 billion, pharma sector can reach $100 billion by 2024 given the right support, and thus help achieve the PM's goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. I am of a firm belief that these schemes will prove to be a turning point for the pharma industry," Gowda said.


According to Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) Executive Director Ashok Kumar Madan, the industry has been waiting for these guidelines.


"Given the right implementation, India can aspire to be self-reliant in APIs/KSMs in 8-10 years time," Madan told PTI.


The industry's wish is to also have the government support to utilise the idle capacities of the medium API units with a blanket permission from environmental approvals subject to their complying with the overall pollution loads, he added.


This will help the production of listed APIs in shortest possible time and also prevent these units from becoming non-performing assets, Madan said.


"We also look forward to an early announcement of the Pharma Technology Upgradation Scheme to upgrade the medium units from Schedule M To WHO GMP," he added.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Square Yards to hire 2,500 employees to further global expansion, announces annual appraisals and ESOPs

Team YS

Small businesses must focus & upgrade tech infrastructure. Here’s why

Team YS

How resto-pub chain Casa Piccosa helped its workers amidst industry-wide layoffs

Apurva P

[Product Roadmap] The journey Shadowfax took to win Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, and McDonald’s as clients

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Start your day with a priceless message from Ratan Tata
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 27

Kanishk Singh

MyGov completes 6 years, PM Modi calls it a forum celebrating participatory governance

Press Trust of India

PM Modi's AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge receives 6,940 proposals

Thimmaya Poojary

Revival and resilience: how IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL ran special mentoring, incubation and online events for startups during the pandemic

Madanmohan Rao

Square Yards to hire 2,500 employees to further global expansion, announces annual appraisals and ESOPs

Team YS

Miles ahead: Why this insurance plan is a sound bet to safeguard your family’s future

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom