The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has always been the representative of technological innovations and luxury. And with an extensive update for 2020, it continues to set benchmarks with enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort, trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies - while carrying this off with an astounding lightness of touch.

Effortless superiority meets sensuality

As Mercedes-Benz’s first India specific car, the E-Class limousine makes a clear statement for greater dynamism right from the elongated hood and striking power domes to the new, modern wheel designs. In fact, Mercedes has made India the first country in the world to receive the long wheelbase E-Class in a right hand drive version.

Confidently stylish and sporty

The elongated bonnet coupled with a coupé-esque roof flowing into a sensual, broad-shouldered tail end creates an exciting silhouette. The longer wheelbase of this tenth generation of the E-Class not only delivers more room but a sportier silhouette with design influences taken from its S-Class and C-Class siblings.

More lines of computer code than an aircraft

The New Mercedes-Benz E-Class has more lines of computer code than the average aircraft, and the technology that enables this is stupendous in its scope. The E-Class is the first-ever car to integrate touch control buttons in the spokes of the multifunction steering wheel. The buttons are touch-sensitive, and respond precisely to horizontal and vertical finger swipes.

A new dimension of dynamism

Backed by power, delivery, handling and astounding performance on the inside, the E-Class limousine’s 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission enables efficiency, comfort, and dynamism of an entirely new dimension. Its high efficiency helps to reduce fuel consumption.





A cockpit, and not just the driver’s seat

A futuristic display that features a panoramic 12.3-inch screen for the instrument display enhances the limousine’s driving experience. With three display styles - Sport, Classic and Progressive, you can adjust how information is depicted on the instrument display.

Conquering the next frontier: space

There isn’t another car in its class which can touch the new E-Class for space. The seats are crafted of fine, soft leather and have reclining backrests the cabin is sumptuously appointed and made of the highest quality of materials, with great features like a panoramic sunroof, a huge 12.3-inch infotainment screen





Experience a new form of connectivity

The Mercedes Me Connect app keeps you always connected, regardless of your physical distance from the car, letting you check fuel level or lock it. The app’s dashboard also gives you real-time car analytics, and its smart new additions include Geo-fencing, which notifies you in case of vehicle movement beyond a set perimeter.

Concert hall sound and first-class seats

As standard, the Frontbass system delivers a special listening experience. It uses the space in the cross-member and side member of the body structure as a resonance chamber for the bass speakers. The optionally available Burmester high-end three-dimensional surround sound system, treats occupants to a listening experience reminiscent of the acoustics in a concert hall.

