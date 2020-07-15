JioMeet records more than 3 lakh live viewers for Reliance's first virtual AGM

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries held its first virtual AGM in more than four decades. The two-and-half-hour-long conference witnessed 3.07 lakh live viewers on the company's newly launched cloud-conferencing platform — JioMeet.





Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared that JioMeet, which has been developed entirely in India, has crossed five million downloads within days of its launch.





Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the virtual AGM





The virtual AGM clocked more than one lakh viewers in the first 10 minutes itself. Live tune-ins went up steadily as RIL made a slew of announcements, including Google's $4.7 billion investment in Jio, the 5G rollout, JioMart-WhatsApp partnership, launch of JioTV+, Jio Glass, and more.





Several industry observers have even compared RIL's AGM to Apple's annual WWDC event, which is high on viewership and social media buzz.





Highlighting the importance of remote conferencing in a pandemic, Ambani said,





"The corona crisis is the most disruptive event in modern human history. However, I have no doubt India and the world will achieve faster progress, greater prosperity, and a new quality of development post the crisis. And, I strongly believe that every adversity presents multiple new opportunities. Take this AGM itself. All of us are participating in it through our brand-new digital product – JioMeet. It is India's first and only cloud-based video-conferencing app."









JioMeet allows users unlimited meeting minutes, and can include 100 users on a business plan. The platform is free for up to five users.





Like most video conferencing platforms, it comes with features like email and OTP-based logins for meeting hosts, and even browser-based log-ins for other users.





Reliance believes that JioMeet is the "most secure and cost-effective" video conferencing solution in India today. It can support virtual hangouts, video conferences, online classes, and so on. The company shared that JioMeet has also facilitated over 1,500 medical consultations in the last few weeks.





"The seamless video consultations between doctors and patients are powered by JioMeet and JioHealthHub," Reliance Jio Director Isha Ambani said.





She added that JioMeet and Embibe (an edtech startup acquired by Reliance) are "coming together in a big way" to bridge the quality and access gap in education in India.