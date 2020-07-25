Govt-backed body NEAT invites edtech companies to be part of its platform

The National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) has invited edtech companies in the country to participate in their initiative to expand the scope of online educational courses which can help learners to upskill and lead to better employability.





Towards this end, NEAT has put out the Expression of Interest (EOI) to edtech companies inviting them to be part of their platform which in turn can have a wider outreach among the learners.





NEAT is the initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as a public-private partnership. Under this model, edtech companies will be able to showcase their various courses on a common platform like NEAT.





Image Source: Shutterstock





The goal of NEAT is to verify, aggregate, and deliver edtech solutions directly to the students, giving them wide choice to select the technological solution that would suit their requirements, thereby improving their overall learning outcomes.





The first phase of NEAT was launched in January this year. More than 98,000 students/learners have registered on the NEAT portal till date. There have been various awareness programmes conducted across the country to encourage the students and learners.





Given the learning experience of NEAT in the first phase, it has been decided that B2B mode is also required where larger number of edtech companies could participate and more courses are available on the platform.





Now in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning has taken centrestage and the demand is for personalised and customised content. In this context, artificial intelligence is playing a critical role to measure the standard of the learners and deliver high-quality content.





According to NEAT, several edtech companies have developed technologies in adaptive learning to address the diversity of learners offering certification in highly-marketable skills.





Interested edtech companies can share their Expression of Interest (EoI) through an online portal at https://neat.aicte-india.org from July 10, 2020 to August 7, 2020. Selected education technology solutions would be showcased on the NEAT platform, developed by AICTE.