Vidya Balan on staying authentic and dealing with negativity; Read all about ex-Goibibo CTO Vikalp Sahni's coding journey

The Padma Shri awardee and National Film Award winner is often credited with being a pioneer in changing the discourse of modern Hindi commercial cinema.





Vikalp Sahni

Vikalp Sahni, former CTO of GoIbibo, recently also volunteered to kit out the Aarogya Setu app as India takes the fight to COVID-19.





Flipkart Quick will enable a 90-minute delivery capability and this hyperlocal service will be available for a select category of products.





[L to R] Urvija Srivastava, Akansha Saxena and Siphie Kala. Credit: Urvija AI

Urvija AI’s core product YUNI provides tools to analyse data and save internal costs. It also monetises data collected by businesses in the physical world.





Laksheeta Govil, Rhea Punjabi and Priya V

Three entrepreneurs reveal how they used Facebook and Instagram to understand the changing need of customers in the time of COVID-19.





Understanding the importance of employees’ mental well-being, Paytm has been encouraging them to “talk” about their struggles so appropriate help could be made available.





The founding team of Vervotech

Vervotech helps make travel agencies relevant on ecommerce travel platforms by providing them with intelligence comprising the best margins and the lowest prices.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!