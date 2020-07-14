Yatra announces partnership with upGrad to enter edtech

Online travel company Yatra on Tuesday said it has entered a partnership with upGrad Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of online higher education startup upGrad, to make its foray into the educational technology (edtech) segment.





As the company aims to diversify its portfolio beyond travel, this partnership shall enable its corporate clients to deliver advance learning and skill development for their employees, Yatra said in a statement.

L:R - Phalgun Kompalli, Mayank Kumar, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founders, upGrad





However, the company did not disclose any financial details of the partnership.





"In a tough economic climate, it is important to develop and re-skill the workforce to overcome the challenges being presented. We are excited to join forces with upGrad to provide a platform to our clients who are looking to develop employees' potential specific to their business or sector," Yatra Co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said.





This partnership further paves way for Yatra to become an end-to-end business solution provider to its clients, he added.





On the development, upGrad Co-founder and Managing Director Mayank Kumar said, "The unprecedented rate of technology advancement is disrupting companies and jobs everywhere. Across verticals, enterprises face barriers to this adoption due to skill-gap in their talent pool. Such barriers can be crippling, hampering business growth".





Founded in early 2015 by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Phalgun Kompalli, and Ravijot Chugh, upGrad has on boarded over 30,000 paid learners and impacted more than half a million individuals globally, within a short span of five years.





The company's partnership with Yatra will be focussed towards bridging this workforce skill-gap, added Mayank.





Additionally, the alliance will empower Yatra's corporates and SME clientele with learning expertise combined with cutting-edge curriculum, collaboration with leading global faculty and industry experts, and an immersive online platform, thereby making them future-ready, the statement said.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)