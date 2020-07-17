[YS Learn] How management styles have changed and transformed in the new reality

As the way people work evolves to suit the new normal brought on by the pandemic, management styles need to change as well. According to Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, the days of alternating between the carrot and stick methods are long gone.













With employees working from home, yelling and intimidation tactics won’t work. “In an office space, you can try intimidating people with your physical presence, but with video calls and virtual meetings, that doesn’t work,” says Sarbvir.





He explains that it is a test for people who are used to leading with the stick as now is the time to be more realistic and about giving people their space.





“You need to understand your goals and make people understand their goals. For that, you need to make goals that are logical and can be identified by the team members,” he adds.





Sarbvir reiterates that people are now looking for safety and assurance. For example, at PolicyBazaar, employees have been provided with health and life insurances, which gave them comfort and satisfaction.





“It is important to bring meaning to work. A good leader is someone who doesn’t impose their objective. It is about people achieving their objectives, and through that, the leader achieves theirs,” adds Sarbvir.

Keeping up the momentum

Sarbvir says that in the initial months of the lockdown, people rallied and worked harder, but as time passed by, they got used to the situation.





“And, there will be a few people slipping. You need to learn to manage that and your team along with the shifts,” he adds.





The bottom line is keeping clear goals and objectives. Your teams and employees need to relate to the goals.





“Today’s workforce looks for meaning in their work. Bring that and align them to the larger goals. Motivating them will be easier,” says Sarbvir.





He adds that as time passes, the idea is to ensure people continue to bring the same momentum at work that they did at the beginning of the lockdown.