ABB India forays into ecommerce with launch of marketplace for electrification products

The marketplace called eMart will be focussed on both B2B and B2C segments with over 6,000 products.

By Thimmaya Poojary
11th Aug 2020
Global industrial major ABB India has announced its foray into ecommerce segment with the launch of its marketplace to offer electrification products for both retail and business segments.


The marketplace called eMart will be focussed on both B2B and B2C segments with over 6,000 products. ABB India said it aims to provide an equally fair and favourable experience to both ABB distributors and customers, further boosting the agenda of the country’s Digital India programme.


ecommerce
According to ABB India, eMart will provide a dynamic model to empower partners to set their own competitive pricing for the products they sell on the platform, while simultaneously providing customers with a choice of the best deals to suit their specific needs.


“At ABB, we are committed to creating avenues that fast-track the digital transformation journey for our customers and partners. The eMart is another achievement in the same direction, aiming to create a reliable yet distinct customer experience with digital solutions,” said C P Vyas, President, Electrification Business, ABB India.


ABB will be partnering with authorised distributors with a digital presence from across the country, and is enabling them to expand their reach by offering products and solutions on eMart for home as well as industrial customers.


The range of products will include digital circuit breakers, contactors, Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), modular swtiches, Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB), home automation, medium voltage relays and related products.


With this move, ABB India aims to further expand its reach in untapped markets while strengthening its presence in the existing sector.


“This platform will be another stream for business enhancement for our partner and distributors and provide the next level of customer experience ,“ Vyas said.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

