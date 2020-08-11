Amazon Prime Day sale sees record participation from SMBs this year

The Prime Day sale of Amazon India for the current year saw one of the highest participation from the small and medium businesses (SMB), with more than 4,000 of them recording sales of over Rs 10 lakh, and 209 SMBs becoming crorepatis.





In a statement, Amazon India said, over 91,000 SMBs, artisans, weavers, and women entrepreneurs across 5,900 pin codes participated during the two-day event which concluded on August 7.









Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India said, “This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keep their businesses running. We are humbled that we were able to help as this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses.”





According to Amazon, artisans and weavers who sell their handmade collection through Amazon Karigar store witnessed a growth of 6.7X, and women entrepreneurs from the Saheli programme witnessed a growth of 2.6X over average day sales.





The ecommerce major said that over one million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day, further helping them with their business revival.





This year’s Prime Day sale also witnessed more than twice as many customers signing up for the Prime membership compared to last year. This also included 65 percent of new members from outside of the top 10 cities in India.





According to the ecommerce major, categories that saw the most success in terms of units sold were personal computing, large appliances, kitchen, smartphones, apparel, and pantry categories. The work or study from home purchase trend continued, with Prime members purchasing laptops, printers, monitors, TVs, wearables, and storage items.





Prime Day sale also saw increased traction on fitness-at-home products like treadmills and home gyms. Sanitisation, health, and safety products also continued to be the top priority for many Amazon customers.