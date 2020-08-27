[App Fridays] Get a gig and learn new skills with Google’s Kormo Jobs

At a time when India is seeing record job cuts and high unemployment figures due to the coronavirus pandemic, search giant Google has expanded its job-listing app, Kormo Jobs, to India as it looks to extend a helping hand to those affected by the altered jobs landscape.





Kormo Jobs has more than two million verified jobs





At the time of the launch, Bickey Russell, Regional Manager and Operations Lead, Kormo Jobs, had said that as the demand for jobs is shifting to new services, which requires different kind of skills and experience, businesses are facing challenges of the new normal, while job seekers are having to adapt to this shift quickly.





“We remain committed to contributing towards helping Indians find credible and promising start to their careers with Kormo Jobs,” he added.





Last year, Google made Kormo available in India under the brand Jobs Spot on Google Play, and since then players like Zomato and Dunzo have done remote hiring during the pandemic through the platform. Other players in the market include LinkedIn, Naukri, Shine, and TimesJobs, and also dedicated job listing category on classified ads portals such as Quikr and OLX.





Google claims the platform has more than two million verified jobs. On Google Play, the app has been on top in the business category and has been downloaded more than a million times.





Kormo Jobs comes with features like location-wise job listings, real-time tracking, fast updates on applications, in-app interview scheduling, a guide to build a digital CV, and new skilling content to help users ‘learn and earn more’.





YourStory reviewed the app for this week’s App Friday, and these are our first impressions.

How to use it?

To begin with, all you need to do is sign up with your existing Gmail ID and the app directs you to select a location or tap the city you want to work in. The next page will feature job postings where you can just tap the segment you want to work.









The app lists categories such as design, cooking, serve customers, driving, and machine operations, among others. These specifications are fairly good as people looking for entry-level jobs may not understand jargons and formal job titles. For the review, we tapped ‘serve customers’, which took us to ‘your profile’ page.

Finding the right job

The app has two options - if you have a curriculum vitae (CV), you can upload it in the app, and if you do not have one, then Kormo allows you to create a digital profile. It asks for details like work experience, education, references, and languages known. If someone has created an email and has an existing social media account, then this is very easy to do.





The look of the digital CV is also very user friendly and will help users get a sense of how his/her profile looks to an employer.





The same page has a section called ‘Job activity’ that lists the jobs you have applied for through Kormo Jobs. This section also lets you track if your application has been accepted or rejected.

The listings

The app is suitable for entry-level jobs across sectors such as retail, logistics, hospitality, and services. We could see that the app lists jobs from all major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. Since the app caters to entry-level and blue-collar jobs, it is also available in vernacular languages like Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, and others.





A particular job listing would have a salary bracket on the top, a badge if the listing is ‘verified’, and details such as the employer, job title, and description. You can apply directly on that listing and schedule interviews with just a few taps.





Some of the users on Google Play have said that the app is great to find entry-level jobs anywhere in India, and that once the CV is uploaded or the profile is created, there is no need to repeat it. This saves both time and effort.

Upskilling

The app is not a vanilla job listing platform. However, what we loved about the app is that it offers an interesting option called ‘learn new skills’.





When you scroll the job listing, you will come across relevant articles and bite-sized videos across subjects like how to start a career in HR, interview skills, technical skills in demand, etc. You can read/watch this content and can also share it on social media.





The verdict

The Kormo Jobs app takes only a few minutes to set up a profile and apply directly to the jobs listed on the platform. The app is simple and easy to use even for those who are not very well versed with smartphones, and is also completely free.





However, the only downside we noticed is that one can login to the app only if they have a Gmail ID. It would have been great if Google had given the option to login with mobile numbers as well. We will definitely recommend you use the app and get your gig. All the best!