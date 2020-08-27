Apparel retail sector may witness 45 pc fall in revenues this fiscal: Report

The apparel retail sector is likely to witness a 40-45 percent decline in revenues during 2020-21, and a demand recovery is expected in the festive season this year if COVID-19-related fears subside, according to a report by India Ratings and Research.





Image Source: Shutterstock





The rating agency said it expects companies in the apparel retail sector to weather the near-term demand volatility and sluggishness through effective liquidity management, while also improving their competitive advantage.





"Ind-Ra expects the apparel retail sector revenues to fall 40-45 percent in fiscal 2020-21... (It also) expects a demand recovery from the second half of 3QFY21 during the festive season, assuming that COVID-19 related fears will subside," the rating agency added.





Ind-Ra said a continued countrywide lockdown beyond the second quarter of 2020-21 or a prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a further downward revision of revenue estimates.





"The 2020-21 fiscal will see a sharp recovery year-on-year with a lower base effect and new store openings as the organised sector's share continues to grow," it said.





Ind-Ra said that by the third quarter of the current financial year, it expects overall sales of the apparel retail sector to touch around 85 percent of the pre-COVID-19 levels.





"Consumer behaviour patterns such as 'revenge buying' may play out and support revenues," it noted.





The rating agency said it expects pre-COVID-19 level demand in the apparel retail sector by the fourth quarter of 2020-21, with the impact of COVID-19-led demand erosion gradually declining, and economic recovery accelerating.





The lower base effect due to COVID-19 would also support year-on-year quarterly revenues, it added.





