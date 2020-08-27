Apparel retail sector may witness 45 pc fall in revenues this fiscal: Report
The apparel retail sector is likely to witness a 40-45 percent decline in revenues during 2020-21, and a demand recovery is expected in the festive season this year if COVID-19-related fears subside, according to a report by India Ratings and Research.
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) is India's most respected credit rating agency committed to providing India's credit markets accurate, timely and prospective credit opinions.
The rating agency said it expects companies in the apparel retail sector to weather the near-term demand volatility and sluggishness through effective liquidity management, while also improving their competitive advantage.
"Ind-Ra expects the apparel retail sector revenues to fall 40-45 percent in fiscal 2020-21... (It also) expects a demand recovery from the second half of 3QFY21 during the festive season, assuming that COVID-19 related fears will subside," the rating agency added.
Ind-Ra said a continued countrywide lockdown beyond the second quarter of 2020-21 or a prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a further downward revision of revenue estimates.
"The 2020-21 fiscal will see a sharp recovery year-on-year with a lower base effect and new store openings as the organised sector's share continues to grow," it said.
Ind-Ra said that by the third quarter of the current financial year, it expects overall sales of the apparel retail sector to touch around 85 percent of the pre-COVID-19 levels.
"Consumer behaviour patterns such as 'revenge buying' may play out and support revenues," it noted.
The rating agency said it expects pre-COVID-19 level demand in the apparel retail sector by the fourth quarter of 2020-21, with the impact of COVID-19-led demand erosion gradually declining, and economic recovery accelerating.
The lower base effect due to COVID-19 would also support year-on-year quarterly revenues, it added.
(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)
(Edited by Kanishk Singh)
