Fintech funding in APAC up 9.1 pc in Q2; India sees 38 pc dip

Fintech investments in Asia were primarily driven by India in the last quarter, but investors appeared to have shifted their attention to Southeast Asia and Australia.

By Press Trust of India
26th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Investments in private financial technology (fintech) companies in Asia-Pacific grew 9.1 percent to $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter, a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence said on Tuesday.


The 'Q2 APAC Fintech Funding Report' said fintech investments in India declined 38 percent to $339 million "as the government continued to scrutinise and clamp down on foreign investments".
Funding

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Stack Finance raises seed capital from SOSV, AngelList, others


Funding in China also fell from $205 million to $41 million as the country saw fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, it added.


Fintech funding in Asia was predominantly led by Southeast Asia and Australia, with both regions drawing in $455 million and $371 million, roughly three-times and two-times the amount raised in the previous quarter, respectively, it said.


"Fintech investments in Asia were primarily driven by India in the last quarter, but investors appeared to have shifted their attention to Southeast Asia and Australia," S&P Global Market Intelligence Fintech Analyst Celeste Goh said.


Outlook for fundraising activities will largely remain the same as growing tension between China and India may continue to drive capital into Southeast Asia in the months ahead. Meanwhile, open banking developments in Australia may continue to spur investors' interest in digital banks, Goh added.


The deal activity remained flat in the Asia-Pacific region, with 107 transactions recorded in both quarters.


The report said that across Southeast Asia, e-wallets were a big draw for investors with the top two e-wallet fund raises by Philippines' PayMaya and Myanmar's Wave Money accounting for 31 percent of investments in the payments sector.


In Australia, digital-only banks continue to drive fintech funding in the region with Judo Bank, and Xinja saw investments amounting to $176 million for the quarter, it added.


However, in India, the launch of the Digital India initiative has played an active role in transforming the payment interface. Some of the top companies in the fintech sector in India include Paytm, CRED, BharatPe, etc.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

VC firm Accel launches SeedtoScale, an open knowledge platform for founders

Vishal Krishna

This SaaS startup brings Amazon-like warehouse services to India’s regional brands

Vishal Krishna

Apple starts manufacturing its most affordable smartphone iPhone SE in India

Rashi Varshney

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
How will venture debt change after the pandemic? And, Mitron co-founder on building an Aatmanirbhar video platform
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Uber launches auto rentals in India

Press Trust of India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise creates platform to engage with tech startups in India

Thimmaya Poojary

Facebook to launch News in India and pay local publishers for content

Sohini Mitter

A 10-week online programme for early-stage Indian SaaS startups: SaaS Central – powered by AWS and Prime Venture Partners

Team YS

VC firm Accel launches SeedtoScale, an open knowledge platform for founders

Vishal Krishna

AI Reaches Coaching Centers: TCY Changes the Game

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform