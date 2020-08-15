Flipkart partners with HipBar to deliver alcohol in West Bengal, Odisha

The development comes after Flipkart’s rival Amazon had in June received approval to deliver liquor in West Bengal.

By Press Trust of India
15th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Walmart-owned Flipkart has partnered with Diageo-backed HipBar to deliver alcohol in West Bengal and Odisha, according to sources. 


The development comes after Flipkart’s rival Amazon had in June received approval to deliver liquor in West Bengal. This is expected to further intensify the competition between the two players that account for a lion’s share of the burgeoning ecommerce market in India.


Flipkart will be a partner of HipBar that allows customers to order alcohol from the latter’s mobile app, according to two people in the know of the development. The persons, who did not wish to be identified, said Flipkart customers will be able to place orders that will be delivered by HipBar. 


Flipkart did not comment on the matter.


HipBar could not be immediately contacted for comments.


Jharkhand was the first state in the country to allow home delivery of liquor by online platforms. Since then, a number of states have allowed the service that has gained prominence after the COVID-19-induced lockdown, as people turned to online channels to buy everything from groceries to medicines.


Both Swiggy and Zomato had started the home delivery of alcohol in the aforementioned states in view of the government's decision to prevent long queues and overcrowding outside wine shops. In May, Delhi saw kilometre-long queues outside liquor stores as the shops had opened weeks after a total lockdown to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.


Last month, Mumbai-based Living Liquidz, which has a retail chain selling around 1,000 liquor brands, received the approval from Maharashtra government to deliver alcohol in the city. For that purpose, the company set up a website that only caters to delivery.


Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

PM Modi launches National Digital Health Mission for access to healthcare

Press Trust of India

Zomato CEO, MakeMyTrip CEO, ex-Flipkart CPO are all betting on this online school

Ramarko Sengupta

How this Amazon and Catamaran Ventures-owned startup is helping SMBs go digital

Vishal Krishna

Why these Ola and Zomato Hyperpure execs chose to launch an agritech startup

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Watch MyGate Founder Vijay Arisetty talk about change and how it is good for entrepreneurs
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM Modi launches National Digital Health Mission for access to healthcare

Press Trust of India

Israel-based Coralogix makes strategic expansion in India to help companies comply with new data privacy law scheduled to take effect in 2021

Team YS

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has become mantra for everyone: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

Discovery, delivery, delight — how EY harnessed knowledge management and became one of two Most Outstanding Winners of the MIKE award

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs roundup] Work with Facebook-backed Meesho with these openings

Apurva P

[Matrix Moments] What is the magic number for a founding team?

Salonie Ganju

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform