Flipkart partners with Nepal's Sastodeal to expand market for Indian sellers

Leading Indian ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has entered a partnership with Sastodeal, an ecommerce company from Nepal, to enable cross-border trade opportunities for its Indian sellers.





Under the partnership, Sastodeal will host products from Flipkart marketplace sellers operating across the categories of babycare & kids, audio devices, men’s clothing, women's ethnic wear, and sports & fitness, among others, opening up access to customers in Nepal.





Image Source: Shutterstock





Majority of sellers on the Flipkart platform belong to the MSME category, and this partnership is expected to benefit them.





A Flipkart press statement said, “As MSMEs across the country bounce back and continue to look towards newer avenues for business growth, opportunities like these give them further confidence in the potential of ecommerce platforms.”





Flipkart currently has 200,000 sellers across India, with more than 50 per cent of them coming from smaller cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Surat, Kanpur, Agra, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad.





In the first phase, the partnership will see over 5,000 products listed on Sastodeal.





Flipkart Private Brands MarQ and SmartBuy will also be listed on the Sastodeal platform, with a focus on categories such as electronics, home appliances/home decor, and furnishings.





Jagjeet Harode, Head of Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “The partnership with Sastodeal, a homegrown brand like ours, will not just open doors for a wider market reach to our sellers but also allow them to boost their business significantly.”





Sastodeal CEO Amun Thapa said, “The opportunity brought by Flipkart for Nepalese consumers is going to build a strong growth story for ecommerce in our country.”





Dev Iyer, Vice President, Private Brands, Flipkart, said, “The preference of consumers in a country like Nepal is very similar to India. We are confident that the adoption of our Private Brands MarQ and SmartBuy will be strong.”





