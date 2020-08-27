[Funding alert] Chit fund cashier app The Money Club secures investment from Venture Catalysts, others

Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Manuraj Jain and Surajit Raj, The Money Club leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to bring transparency into online money club groups.

By Apurva P
27th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

AI-based chit fund cashier app The Money Club has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Venture Catalysts. The round saw participation from investors including Dhruv Agarwala, CEO at Proptiger.com; Bharat Jaisinghni, Director-Polycab Wires; Tushar Singh, Dominor Investments; veteran technologist, Dr Aloknath De, LetsVenture, and Keiretsu Forum.


Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Manuraj Jain and Surajit Raj, The Money Club leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to bring transparency into online money club groups.


Funding

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

Oyo’s Ritesh Agarwal checks in to Bharat’s early-stage startup ecosystem with Venture Catalysts


Speaking on the funding, Manuraj Jain, Founder and CEO, The Money Club said in a statement,


"Money Club is propelling Digital India's mission to get the $50 billion unregistered money pooling market online. We deliver financial services to India's lower middle class, which typically have been marginalised in the current financial system. We have built the worlds 1st artificially intelligent ROSCA cashier to address the problem of fraud in this industry."


With investors' support, Manuraj says that his company will become the largest digital player in this market in the next five-to-seven years.


Claimed to be India’s first artificially intelligent chit fund cashier mobile app, The Money Club underwrites high frequency, micro pooling of funds by studying user behaviour. The platform continuously identifies unique traits that are fed into their algorithms to underwrite users’ money clubbing limits.


According to a statement released by the company, the algorithms dynamically monitor the behaviour of every user as they keep transacting on the platform. Only users who have a good track record are taken to bigger clubs. The verification process to join The Money Club is completely online, thereby minimising the hassle of heavy documentation.


Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-founder, Venture Catalysts, commented,

"While chit fund is not a new concept, The Money Club has added a fresh twist to it. According to industry data, chit fund users are often subjected to fraud by the cashiers, losing their hard-earned money because of their opaque and fraudulent practices. With its unique approach and technological expertise, The Money Club is not only addressing this problem but also enabling easier access to this saving based financial product."

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] TrueFan raises $4.3M in Seed from Mayfield India, Saama Capital, and Ronnie Screwvala

Sujata Sangwan

[The Turning Point] How a chance meet with Mukesh Bansal and post-pregnancy skin issues led to the launch of SkinKraft

Debolina Biswas

Jeff Bezos is the first person in history with a $200 billion fortune

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Gamezop raises Rs 32 Cr in Series A round led by BITKRAFT Ventures

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
The secret to Byju Raveendran's success mantra; Paytm looks to hire over 1,000 across roles
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Report stresses on measures against cyber frauds amid surge in digital payments

Press Trust of India

Jeff Bezos is the first person in history with a $200 billion fortune

Sohini Mitter

Resilience in the city that never sleeps: how TiE New York helped entrepreneurs during the pandemic

Madanmohan Rao

TikTok CEO resigns amid pressure from the US to sell video app

Press Trust of India

Micro-entrepreneurs in rural India have huge potential, says Niti Aayog VC

Press Trust of India

This RJ looks to promote Uttarakhand’s unique culture and raise awareness on social issues through radio and YouTube

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform