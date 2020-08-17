[Funding alert] Edtech startup Teachmint raises funding led by Better Capital

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Teachmint on Monday announced it raised its first round of funding led by Better Capital along with participation from Titan Capital.





According to a statement, the fresh funds will be utilised for product enhancement, customer happiness, and enabling reach to tutors in all parts of the country.

Team Teachmint





Founded by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi alumni Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia, and Anshuman Kumar, Teachmint aims to cater to the Indian education sector by empowering tutors with tools to deliver effective learning outcomes for students and parents, who spend Rs 25,000+ crore on private tutoring every year.





Speaking about the platform, Mihir Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teachmint said, “Recent times have highlighted the struggles of teachers while dealing with online tools that are not built for a teaching use case. At Teachmint, we are enabling teachers with the right digital tools so that they can run their classes efficiently and take their own unique styles of teaching to many more students."





Teachmint is a free app which delivers high-quality, two-way streaming video, as well as a simple tutoring business management workflow, to mark attendance, create content, conduct tests, and more.





“Teachmint is the need of the hour in India — a simple, digital companion that helps millions of tutors deliver an effective learning experience for students, and far more convenient experience for their parents. The rapid adoption of Teachmint by tutors across categories is a testament to the intensity of the need, as well as the finesse of the product”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.





Over the past three months, thousands of teachers across 300-plus cities have adopted Teachmint to manage their tutoring sessions with a combination of online, as well as recorded videos. The startup claims that its live tutoring app has digitally empowered over one million tutors across India.