[Funding alert] EVage raises investment from Ola Electric co-founder, others

EVage is an EV startup and plans to use this funding to build and deliver its first four-wheeler vehicle for the logistics segment.

By Thimmaya Poojary
25th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

EVage, an electric vehicles (EV) and mobility tech startup, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by Ola Electric Co-founder and Senior Advisor Anand Shah.


The other participants in this funding round include BryAir Director Varun Pahwa, and DMI Group partner Anmol Nayyar, according to a statement.


EVage is set to launch their first electric delivery van, which the startup says is a completely 'made in India' structure. The funds raised will be used to build vehicles and deliver the initial orders.


EVage
Also Read

Why Shreyas Shibulal is betting big on electric vehicles in India


On the investment into EVage, Anand Shah said, “India is poised to be a major market for electric vehicles, starting with heavy users who depend on vehicles for their businesses and livelihoods. EVage has spent several years developing innovations that make it easier to manufacture and deploy commercial electric vehicles. I am excited to support their capable team as they bring transformative new vehicles to the logistics market.”


According to Evage, its team of experts from the aerospace, automotive design, and battery manufacturing industries are focused on addressing the specific mobility needs of India’s rapidly growing logistics and ecommerce segments.


EVage Founder and CEO Inderveer Singh said, “We are working hard to make it easy for vehicle-dependent businesses to leverage clean mobility with purpose-built products.”


On getting Anand Shah to be one of their investors, Inderveer added, “His experience with Ola Electric, BMW ,and Audi will only strengthen our long-term vision to make logistics efficient for our customers and promote clean transportation.”


EVage is based out of Chandigarh and has been actively designing and manufacturing exoskeleton structure, and a purpose-built EV platform for commercial vehicles.


The EV segment in India is populated with a sizeable number of startups with companies like Ather Energy, Tork Motors, BattRE etc. Though majority of them are focused on the two-wheeler segment.


The government has set an ambitious target of having 30 percent of electric mobility by 2030.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Siliguri-based Desi Laundry is disrupting the laundry market with its on-demand service

Shreya Ganguly

Why these engineering grads went from coding for ecommerce companies to a logistics startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Tata Group reportedly working on a "super app" to offer omnichannel experience to consumers

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Why these VCs want to focus on India's gaming sector; Western Digital's plans to tap into deep tech startups
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Redis Labs raises $100M, enters the unicorn club

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Health education platform Virohan raises $2.8M across Seed and Series A rounds

Sujata Sangwan

Apple starts manufacturing its most affordable smartphone iPhone SE in India

Rashi Varshney

Urban Company announces ESOP sale programme worth $5M

Thimmaya Poojary

Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service

Press Trust of India

Flipkart commits to 100 pc electric vehicles fleet by 2030

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform