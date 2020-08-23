Indian startups should focus on innovations in toy technology and design: PM Modi

India should tap the huge potential in the digital gaming arena by developing games inspired by its culture and folk tales, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, while asserting that the focus should be on the use of technology and innovation, besides manufacturing quality products that meet global standards.





At a meeting to discuss ways to boost toy manufacturing in the country, PM Modi said toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", according to an official statement.





"We must look at ways India's civilisational greatness can be showcased through the toys that are made in our country. A vibrant toys sector will further our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said in a tweet.





(Image source: BJP@BJP4India Twitter page)





PM Modi said he had an extensive meeting on finding ways to boost toy manufacturing, and added that the country's focus would be to support the sector and create toys that ensure physical fitness and a holistic personality development.





"I urge startups and youngsters to focus on innovations in the toys sector. Educational institutions can organise Hackathons on this as well. Another area that we want to focus on is creating toys that are environmentally-friendly," the prime minister said in another tweet.





The statement quoted PM Modi as saying that toys aligned with the Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all anganwadi centres and schools for an all-round development of children.





He also stressed on the need to organise hackathons for innovations in toy technology and design.





Laying emphasis on the fast-growing digital gaming arena, PM Modi said India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired from Indian culture and folk tales.





Noting that the country is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys that not only have a cultural connect, but also help in building life skills and psychomotor skills among children at an early age, he said such clusters should be promoted through innovative and creative methods.





Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani were among those who attended the meeting.





The statement said the meeting was informed that the Indian toy market has a huge potential and can bring a transformative change in the industry by promoting "vocal for local" under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.