Job search for work from home in India rises 442 pc during Feb-Jul: Report

The job postings grew in sectors such as software technology, healthcare and marketing, while opportunities for delivery person and IT manager saw a steady rise according to reports by Indeed platform.

By Press Trust of India
4th Aug 2020
Job searches for remote work or work from home in the country have increased by over 442 percent between February and July—the highest globally—according to a report.


Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many jobs have rapidly become work-from-home jobs, at least temporarily, and with the flexibility and a variety of career options, it has become more popular than ever, global job site Indeed said in a report.
work from home

Image Source: Shutterstock

The job postings grew in sectors such as software technology, healthcare and marketing, while opportunities for delivery person and IT manager saw a steady rise, it said.


The report is based on data from the Indeed platform collected between February and July.


Employers are beginning to notice the benefits of increased production and morale, leading to more opportunities for work-from-home and remote jobs, it noted.


According to the data, job searches for work from home in India have surged over 442 percent between February and July, the highest globally.


"Flexibility has always been a vital aspect of job opportunities for job seekers, especially millennials, who today make up over half of India's working population," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.


Kumar added that in challenging times like these, being able to continue working remotely serves as an asset not only to the job seeker's skill set but also in helping the organisation maintain business continuity.


Job seekers are responding by looking for opportunities to earn money from home, he added.


Earlier in July, a report by Naukri JobSpeak showed that hiring activities in June remained muted on a yearly basis, but registered an increase over the previous month amid nationwide relaxations of coronavirus-induced lockdown norms


The Naukri JobSpeak Index for June stood at 1,208, registering an improvement of 33 percent compared to May when it was at 910. However, on a yearly basis, the hiring activity was still down by 44 percent.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

