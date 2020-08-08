[Jobs roundup] Join the edtech wave with these openings at Great Learning

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across sectors and industries in India and globally. However, with schools and colleges being shut down due to the lockdown, online learning has been gaining ground, giving prominence to the edtech sector.





Gurugram-based edtech startup Great Learning, which focuses on creating industry-relevant programmes and crafting learning experiences to help candidates learn, apply, and demonstrate capabilities, also saw an increase in demand for its products.





The startup said its annual revenue for FY20 rose 150 percent to Rs 325 crore, as the coronavirus lockdown boosted demand for its learning courses.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder & CEO, Great Learning





Founded by former India head of Tiger Global, Mohan Lakhamraju, the platform offers programmes in career critical competencies such as analytics, data science, big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, DevOps, full stack development, and more.





If you wish to join the startup to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe, here are some job openings for you.

Learning Consultant

Experience needed: 1+ year





As a learning consultant at Great Learning, the candidate's responsibilities include driving inquiries and admissions for the online/blended learning programmes offered for the international/domestic markets. They are responsible to look after the entire sales life cycle - starting from engaging with the large volume of well-qualified leads till the final conversion or enrollment in the programme.





They will be selling the appropriate learning programme(s) to working professionals by connecting with them over calls and emails. This will be done through consultative selling, where the focus will be on the client, their career objective, and how its programmes will help them achieve the career outcome they are looking for.





For more information, click here.

Manager - Youtube Growth

Experience needed: 3+ years





This role requires the candidate to be responsible for day-to-day operations of Great Learning YouTube channel. The person will need to devise and implement content strategy, video optimisation, subscriber growth, and viewership growth for Great Learning’s existing and newly-created YouTube channels.





The candidate is also required to collaborate with the internal content team to ensure a continuous pipeline of content as per programming as well as develop data-driven recommendations, organise and analyse data to form actionable plans and create KPIs to measure progress.





For more information, click here.

Manager Content (Video Production)

Experience needed: 8+ years





The e-learning platform is looking for someone who can manage the entire pre-production, production, and post-production process to create e-learning content. They will be responsible to manage, train, and guide their team members to be capable and competent.





Apart from this, the candidate will be required to report to and work with the Director of Content, on the day-to-day operations of video projects and ensure that all projects are on schedule. They are required to manage and maintain prompt, thorough, professional communication with all team members, other departments, and stakeholders throughout all phases of a project to ensure milestones are established and met.





For more information, click here.

Assistant Manager - Content Marketing

Experience needed: 3+ years





The key responsibility of this role is to strategise on the types of content to disseminating content through paid/organic means to relevant audiences. This includes social media/YouTube, blogs and other owned channels. They need to work with programme and content creation teams to develop an editorial calendar based on category trends, audience personas, and execute on the same as per timelines.





The candidate will be responsible to manage the consumer journey across different assets in conjunction with the product team to drive traffic to our website/landing pages to achieve business objectives. They need to also develop editorial governance to ensure consistency of content in terms of visual styles, tone of voice, etc.





For more information, click here.

Data Science Analyst

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate is required to work with cross functional teams to solve business problems by translating them into analytics problem. They need to maintain and improve existing tableau dashboard, which monitors various KPIs on the health of different functional teams. In addition to this, the candidates are required to drive strategic initiatives and create new learning material like reading material, assignments, practices questions, etc., which helps deliver learning outcomes for the students.





For more information, click here.