Netflix launches its Hindi user interface

Netflix on Friday launched its user interface in Hindi, saying the move will enable members who prefer the language to easily access their choice of Indian and international films, as well as series.





The Hindi user interface is available across devices on mobile, TV, and the web, it said in a statement.





"Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the 'Language' option in the 'Manage Profiles' section on their desktop, TV, or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting," the streaming entertainment service said.

Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi, it added.





Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across genres and generations, including hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, and Mighty Little Bheem.





The company recently announced a lineup of 17 stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy, Mismatched, and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will release on August 12.





"We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said.





With 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, Netflix is rapidly expanding its presence in India, with plans to foray into regional content through tie-ups with local production houses.





Additionally, with widespread 'social distancing' measures forcing theatres to down shutters worldwide, film studios are increasingly offloading their unreleased titles onto Netflix, and other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Hulu.





Earlier in April, Netflix has reportedly received over a 100 film pitches within weeks. Amazon Prime Video has got about half of that, according to Hollywood media reports.





As homebound audiences scout for more entertainment online, Netflix is also seeing strong growth in subscriber additions. In the US, where the video-streaming giant had been struggling to add new users for nearly two years, it recorded a 47 percent growth in subscriber additions.





