Netflix launches its Hindi user interface

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the 'Language' option in the 'Manage Profiles' section on their desktop, TV, or mobile browsers.

By Press Trust of India
7th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Netflix on Friday launched its user interface in Hindi, saying the move will enable members who prefer the language to easily access their choice of Indian and international films, as well as series.


The Hindi user interface is available across devices on mobile, TV, and the web, it said in a statement.


"Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the 'Language' option in the 'Manage Profiles' section on their desktop, TV, or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting," the streaming entertainment service said.
Netflix

The Hindi user interface is available across devices on mobile, TV and web

Also Read

Netflix for learning: Edtech startup Mento offers courses by Ritesh Agarwal, Nitesh Tiwari, and other experts


Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi, it added.


Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across genres and generations, including hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, and Mighty Little Bheem.


The company recently announced a lineup of 17 stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy, Mismatched, and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will release on August 12.


"We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said.


With 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, Netflix is rapidly expanding its presence in India, with plans to foray into regional content through tie-ups with local production houses.


Additionally, with widespread 'social distancing' measures forcing theatres to down shutters worldwide, film studios are increasingly offloading their unreleased titles onto Netflix, and other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Hulu.


Earlier in April, Netflix has reportedly received over a 100 film pitches within weeks. Amazon Prime Video has got about half of that, according to Hollywood media reports.


As homebound audiences scout for more entertainment online, Netflix is also seeing strong growth in subscriber additions. In the US, where the video-streaming giant had been struggling to add new users for nearly two years, it recorded a 47 percent growth in subscriber additions.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Starting Apollo Hospitals at the age of 50, Dr Prathap Reddy was called a ‘fool’

Ramarko Sengupta

This husband-wife duo’s startup VideoTap has raked in seven US patents in four years

Sindhu Kashyaap

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

How Paytm’s Rs 250 Cr ESOP policy will help the fintech giant drive growth

Aparajita Saxena
Daily Capsule
YourStory Leadership Talk with Apollo Founder Dr Prathap Reddy; Top 2020 startup trends to watch
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

MyGlamm acquires POPxo, aims to produce and sell beauty products at scale

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Health wellness startup Fitspire raises $220K in pre-seed round

Trisha Medhi

Sequoia Capital's Doug Leone says India in prime position to fill void left by China; urges startups to explore expansion opportunities

Aparajita Saxena

New National Education Policy focuses on how to think: PM

Press Trust of India

Investors cheer RBI's move to bring Indian startups under priority sector lending

Thimmaya Poojary

RBI allows offline payments of up to Rs 200 through cards on pilot basis

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform