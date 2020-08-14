Online channels accounted for 43pc of Indian smartphone market in Q2: Counterpoint

Online channels accounted for 43 percent share of the Indian smartphone sales in the June 2020 quarter as consumers preferred contactless shopping experiences, research firm Counterpoint said.





The increase in online channels share is due to a shift in consumer behaviour, who are now preferring contactless shopping experience and practising social distancing, Counterpoint added.

It added that Amazon reached its highest ever share of 47 percent among online channels, while Flipkart had 42 percent share in the quarter under review.





The report said the Rs 15,000-20,000 price band contributed the most and reached its highest ever share on Amazon. However, Flipkart led the sub-Rs 10,000 price band with more than 50 percent share in the online smartphone market.





"Looking forward, we see online channels remaining strong this year and taking a 45 percent share in the Indian smartphone market in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the current market scenario and innovative business models have emerged," it said. `





Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the overall smartphone market with April being a washout month.





"Online channels' shipments also declined compared to the last year. However, due to the current circumstances, consumers are preferring online platforms. We have already witnessed pre-COVID level shipments at the end of the second quarter of 2020 due to the pent-up demand created in the market by the nationwide lockdown," he added.





Singh said brands are aligning their product, as well as channel strategies, to drive up volumes, and multiple financing options and attractive offers have made the devices more affordable for consumers.





"During the quarter, multiple brands adopted an online-to-offline (O2O) business model and hyperlocal delivery to help their offline channel partners," he said.





Counterpoint said Xiaomi remained the market leader in online channels with 44 percent market share.





Samsung was quite aggressive on online channels and increased its share to 25 percent, its highest ever share in online channels, it added.





OnePlus drove the shipments in the online premium smartphone segment, capturing more than 50 percent share, followed by Apple with a 25 percent share, the report said.