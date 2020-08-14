Online channels accounted for 43pc of Indian smartphone market in Q2: Counterpoint

The increase in online channels share is due to a shift in consumer behaviour, who are now preferring contactless shopping experience and practising social distancing, Counterpoint said.

By Press Trust of India
14th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Online channels accounted for 43 percent share of the Indian smartphone sales in the June 2020 quarter as consumers preferred contactless shopping experiences, research firm Counterpoint said.


The increase in online channels share is due to a shift in consumer behaviour, who are now preferring contactless shopping experience and practising social distancing, Counterpoint added.
smartphones

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

Here are 6 smartphones across budgets made by non-Chinese companies


It added that Amazon reached its highest ever share of 47 percent among online channels, while Flipkart had 42 percent share in the quarter under review.


The report said the Rs 15,000-20,000 price band contributed the most and reached its highest ever share on Amazon. However, Flipkart led the sub-Rs 10,000 price band with more than 50 percent share in the online smartphone market.


"Looking forward, we see online channels remaining strong this year and taking a 45 percent share in the Indian smartphone market in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the current market scenario and innovative business models have emerged," it said. `


Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the overall smartphone market with April being a washout month.


"Online channels' shipments also declined compared to the last year. However, due to the current circumstances, consumers are preferring online platforms. We have already witnessed pre-COVID level shipments at the end of the second quarter of 2020 due to the pent-up demand created in the market by the nationwide lockdown," he added.


Singh said brands are aligning their product, as well as channel strategies, to drive up volumes, and multiple financing options and attractive offers have made the devices more affordable for consumers.


"During the quarter, multiple brands adopted an online-to-offline (O2O) business model and hyperlocal delivery to help their offline channel partners," he said.


Counterpoint said Xiaomi remained the market leader in online channels with 44 percent market share.


Samsung was quite aggressive on online channels and increased its share to 25 percent, its highest ever share in online channels, it added.


OnePlus drove the shipments in the online premium smartphone segment, capturing more than 50 percent share, followed by Apple with a 25 percent share, the report said.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Starting up from a Messy Corner, these siblings built a Rs 6 Cr personalised gifting startup

Debolina Biswas

This on-demand vehicle service and repair startup registered Rs 4 Cr revenue in first year of operation

Thimmaya Poojary

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Flipkart launches startup accelerator programme with 16-week mentorship, $25,000 grant

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Watch Stanza Living co-founder discuss the impact of COVID-19 on co-living industry
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How the Indian Air Force helped MyGate Co-founder Vijay Arisetty achieve Entrepreneurial Success

Diya Koshy George

This Independence Day, uncover the power of participatory philanthropy at The/Nudge Forum (global edition)

Team YS

How HSBC is empowering virtual CFOs to help startups grow with innovative banking

Team YS

Mapping, mentoring, masterclasses: how TiE Mumbai helped entrepreneurs during the pandemic outbreak

Madanmohan Rao

Faceless tax assessment to promote transparency, empower honest taxpayers: India Inc

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] U GRO Capital raises about Rs 400 crore as it expects credit demand to grow

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform