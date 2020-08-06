Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as SVP and CEO of its lending business

Paytm said in a release that Bhavesh will develop and expand its lending services to strengthen the company’s vision of financial inclusion for 500 million Indians.

By Sujata Sangwan
6th Aug 2020
Noida-based financial services platform Paytm on Thursday announced the appointment of Bhavesh Gupta as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company's lending business. Bhavesh will be reporting to Amit Nayyar, President, Paytm.


Amit Nayyar said, 


“Paytm is on a mission to democratise diversified financial services in the country and access to credit for consumers and small businesses is a critical enabler to fulfil their ambitions and wishes. We are very excited to welcome Bhavesh, whose experience will help us accelerate our goals. I look forward to working closely with him to expand our lending business further along with our esteemed banks and NBFC partners."


Paytm said in a release that Bhavesh will develop and expand its lending services to strengthen the company’s vision of financial inclusion for 500 million Indians. Under his leadership, the company will continue to simplify, innovate, and bring new credit products to millions of Indians and SMEs by partnering with other banks and NBFCs, the release added.


Paytm

Bhavesh Gupta

Paytm to soon launch stock brokerage services: Vijay Shekhar Sharma


Speaking on the appointment, Bhavesh Gupta said, 


"I am thrilled to be part of the team that is responsible for introducing innovative products like Paytm Postpaid making a meaningful effort to promote financial inclusion in the country. I plan to build along with a fantastic team the most cost-effective and consumer-friendly lending products for all citizens. The wealth management and financial service solutions that Paytm is building are transforming the lives of millions of Indians and are relevant globally as well."


A banker with over two decades of experience, Bhavesh led the digital transformation journey at some of the top retail banks and NBFCs in the country. Most recently, he served as the Founding Member and CEO of Clix Capital, earlier known as GE Capital India. Prior to this, he was the founding member and Head – SME & Business Banking at IDFC First Bank for two years. Bhavesh also spent more than a decade at ICICI Bank, where he played a senior role across retail banking, both on liabilities and lending side of the business.


Paytm continues to build its presence in financial services through multiple senior hires in the last 12 months across insurance, Paytm Money, and now lending business vertical. In the lending business, Paytm, in partnership with bank and NBFCs, has launched Paytm First Credit Card, Paytm Postpaid, Personal Loans, and Merchant Cash Loans.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

