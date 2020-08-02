All you need to know about Samsung’s new UV Steriliser that offers wireless charging

How does Samsung’s new UV Steriliser with Wireless Charging work? We have answers to all your questions.

By Rashi Varshney
2nd Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the new normal, hygiene and disinfection are of utmost importance – for you, your devices, and other daily use objects.


The latest to join the steriliser bandwagon is Samsung, which has launched a new UV Steriliser with Wireless Charging that lets you quickly disinfect your smartphone, earbuds, and watch in just 10 minutes. The white box can also charge 10W compatible gadgets as they are being sanitised.


samsung
Also Read

This Hosur-based startup has created a cabinet to disinfect all your belongings to combat coronavirus


The UV Steriliser is manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Programme (SMAPP).


Interested in knowing more? Here’s what you need to know about the newest product from the consumer electronics and smartphone brand.

How does it work?

The device has a compact chamber with Ultraviolet-C light arranged in a specific manner, which helps disinfect and sanitise objects like smartphones within 10 minutes and simultaneously charges the device compatible for wireless charging.


The UV Steriliser is designed to fit a variety of device sizes so you can sterilise many of the products you use the most at one time.

How effective is it?

The box is outfitted with dual UV lights that sterilise both, the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside it.


Samsung claims that according to tests done by two independent certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, UV Steriliser can effectively kill up to 99 percent of bacteria and germs, including E coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans.


The application of UV-C light in an appropriate wavelength (260nm-280nm) helps disinfect objects against various bacteria and viruses. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the virus can live up to three days on surfaces like plastic and steel.

What goes inside the box?

The inner dimension of the Samsung’s UV Sanitiser measures 19.6 x 9.6 x 3.3 cm and it can easily fit even large phablets like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note10+, among others. Things like earbuds, earphones, wallets, keys, and sunglasses can also go in. You can even disinfect your jewellery in the box. The sleek and compact steriliser weighs 369 gm, and can be carried around easily.

How can you disinfect and charge?

The steriliser has a single button that turns the UV function on and off. The box will automatically turn off in 10 minutes in case you forget to switch it off.

uv
Also Read

Pivot and Persist: This cleaning service startup now disinfects homes and offices


It comes with a 10W Wireless Charger that can charge your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds or other devices. Using the device is easy as the user does not need to press any extra button to turn on the wireless charging. The charging happens simultaneously as your device is being cleaned. Charging continues even after sanitisation is done.


Any Qi-compatible device can be charged, which means you can also charge non-Samsung devices.  

What about price and availability?

Samsung launched the UV Steriliser in Thailand in the first week of June and has since then launched the device in other parts of the world, including India. It is currently available in Thailand, Germany, Singapore, Romania, and Hong Kong.


The company says the UV Steriliser will be available in India in early August and will be priced at Rs 3,599 on online and offline platforms.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] This Meerut-based platform connects buyers and sellers; is giving tough fight to OLX, eBay

Apurva P

The fine art of observation and humour: how these caricatures show the lighter side of life

Madanmohan Rao

National Education Policy aimed at changing 'intent' and 'content' of education system: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Check out the last 25 years of mobile phones in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Facebook brings 'official music videos' to India

Press Trust of India

National Education Policy aimed at changing 'intent' and 'content' of education system: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

The fine art of observation and humour: how these caricatures show the lighter side of life

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung to a ringside view of boxer turned politician Vijender Singh

Asha Chowdary

[Podcast] TapChief's Shashank Murali and ShareChat's Farid Ahsan on starting up in college

Anand Daniel

Check out the last 25 years of mobile phones in India

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform