All you need to know about Samsung’s new UV Steriliser that offers wireless charging

In the new normal, hygiene and disinfection are of utmost importance – for you, your devices, and other daily use objects.





The latest to join the steriliser bandwagon is Samsung, which has launched a new UV Steriliser with Wireless Charging that lets you quickly disinfect your smartphone, earbuds, and watch in just 10 minutes. The white box can also charge 10W compatible gadgets as they are being sanitised.









The UV Steriliser is manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Programme (SMAPP).





Interested in knowing more? Here’s what you need to know about the newest product from the consumer electronics and smartphone brand.

How does it work?

The device has a compact chamber with Ultraviolet-C light arranged in a specific manner, which helps disinfect and sanitise objects like smartphones within 10 minutes and simultaneously charges the device compatible for wireless charging.





The UV Steriliser is designed to fit a variety of device sizes so you can sterilise many of the products you use the most at one time.

How effective is it?

The box is outfitted with dual UV lights that sterilise both, the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside it.





Samsung claims that according to tests done by two independent certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, UV Steriliser can effectively kill up to 99 percent of bacteria and germs, including E coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans.





The application of UV-C light in an appropriate wavelength (260nm-280nm) helps disinfect objects against various bacteria and viruses. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the virus can live up to three days on surfaces like plastic and steel.

What goes inside the box?

The inner dimension of the Samsung’s UV Sanitiser measures 19.6 x 9.6 x 3.3 cm and it can easily fit even large phablets like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note10+, among others. Things like earbuds, earphones, wallets, keys, and sunglasses can also go in. You can even disinfect your jewellery in the box. The sleek and compact steriliser weighs 369 gm, and can be carried around easily.

How can you disinfect and charge?

The steriliser has a single button that turns the UV function on and off. The box will automatically turn off in 10 minutes in case you forget to switch it off.





It comes with a 10W Wireless Charger that can charge your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds or other devices. Using the device is easy as the user does not need to press any extra button to turn on the wireless charging. The charging happens simultaneously as your device is being cleaned. Charging continues even after sanitisation is done.





Any Qi-compatible device can be charged, which means you can also charge non-Samsung devices.

What about price and availability?

Samsung launched the UV Steriliser in Thailand in the first week of June and has since then launched the device in other parts of the world, including India. It is currently available in Thailand, Germany, Singapore, Romania, and Hong Kong.





The company says the UV Steriliser will be available in India in early August and will be priced at Rs 3,599 on online and offline platforms.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)