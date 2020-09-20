MeitY announces AI Solution Challenge to showcase innovations of Indian tech startups

Artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology startups in India can now showcase their innovative solutions in various fields such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and more, through a new challenge initiated by the government.





In order to promote and showcase such innovative AI solutions developed by entrepreneurs, an AI Solution Challenge is being organised for Indian startups in the field of Artificial Intelligence by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).





The applications will be invited on the Innovate Platform of MyGov and will also be promoted on MeitY Startup Hub and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. Fifteen best AI startups will be selected by a jury comprising of experts from the industry, academia, and the government for an AI Showcase on October 6, 2020.





This AI challenge will be open for those startups who provide innovative solutions in the areas of healthcare, education, agriculture, natural language processing, and smart mobility and transportation, among others.

The applications will be open for submission till September 24 and the top winners in each category will get cash awards of Rs 20 lakh each.

MeitY is also organising RAISE 2020 – Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020, a Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence to be held virtually from October 5 to 9, 2020. Experts from industry, academia, and the government from all across the world will be participating in this global summit, which will bring together all stakeholders on AI on one platform.





This event is being planned in partnership with industry and will give a platform to the best of AI startups to showcase their products to the world and to VCs.





The need for such a challenge has arisen as digital transformation has accelerated manifold in the last few months as COVID-19 has brought to the fore the importance of technologies including AI in addressing the healthcare crisis, restarting supply chains, enabling online education, and almost every aspect of the economy.





The government believes AI has the power to solve many societal challenges and be an enabler for inclusion.