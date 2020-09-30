JobsForAll: Amazon India creates one lakh temporary jobs to meet festive season demand

Leading ecommerce marketplace Amazon India has created more than 100,000 temporary jobs in its network to prepare for the forthcoming festive season demand. These new jobs largely fall in the functions of fulfilment and delivery.





According to Amazon India, in May this year, it had created close to 70,000 seasonal opportunities across its operational network and customer service centres. The ecommerce giant said the latest announcement is part of its commitment to create one million new job opportunities in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

ALSO READ Amazon India adds four vernacular languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season





The new temporary jobs will be largely focused on the functions of pick, pack, ship, and deliver customers’ orders. Amazon India said it has also generated tens of thousands of indirect opportunities through its partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, ‘I Have Space’ delivery partners, Amazon Flex partners, and housekeeping agencies among many others to support the demand during this period.

“This year, more than 100,000 seasonal associates will join us to fulfil customer promises. We remain committed to creating job opportunities across the country, specially at a time when the pandemic has posed challenges in earning livelihood for many,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice President - APAC, MENA and LATAM Customer Fulfilment Operations, Amazon India.

In the last few months, Amazon India has also announced plans to launch 10 new fulfilment centres and expand seven existing centres across the country this year. The company now has more than 32 million cubic feet of storage capacity and supports more than 6.5 lakh sellers across regions.





Amazon India also announced the expansion of its Sort Centre(SC) network by launching five new SCs and expanding eight existing sort centres across 19 states. The company has also expanded its delivery infrastructure by adding close to 200 Amazon owned and delivery service partner stations, and scaled its delivery programmes such as Amazon Flex and ‘I Have Space’ that provide supplemental income opportunities to tens of thousands of individuals.