Amazon India to add 5 sort centres, expand 8 existing units ahead of festive season

By Press Trust of India|9th Sep 2020
With this expansion, Amazon India will strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers ahead of the festive season.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce giant Amazon India on Tuesday said it is adding five sort centres and expanding eight such existing facilities in the country to strengthen its capacity ahead of the festive season.


The five new sort centres will be launched in Visakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, a statement said.


Apart from these new buildings, Amazon India will also expand eight existing sort centres to increase its overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet, across 19 states, it added.


"With this expansion, Amazon India will strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers, ahead of the festive season," the statement said.
Amazon India

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Also Read

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, 13 others adopt self-regulation code: IAMAI


Amazon's sort centres segregate customer packages before they are shipped to delivery stations. The sortation happens based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers. A key element of Amazon's logistics network, these sort centres leverage technology and automation to increase the speed of transporting packages for customers and sellers in the country.


"By expanding and investing in the sort centre network, we are positioned to ensure continued customer and seller delight, ahead of the upcoming festive season. This expansion will create hundreds of opportunities for individuals and ancillary industries especially during this time when economic growth is a priority for the country," Amazon India (Amazon Transportation Services) Director Abhinav Singh said.


Ecommerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders.


In July this year, Amazon India had also announced expansion plans for its warehousing network by adding 10 new fulfilment centres and expansion of five existing buildings.


In another development, Flipkart has on-boarded more than 50,000 kiranas ahead of festive season and the Big Billion Days.


Flipkart’s team initiated contactless onboarding of kiranas through online application forms where kirana partners directly uploaded details along with required documentation. This enabled seamless onboarding without them having to step out during COVID19 times.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From zero to million downloads: How Kaagaz Scanner became an overnight success after Chinese apps ban

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Video customer experience platform Hippo Video raises $4.5M in Series A round

Sujata Sangwan

Smart Glass from Ernakulam: how this startup aims to change the way we work

Vishal Krishna

Seven Indian-Americans in Forbes' list of richest people in the US

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Instamojo's CTO on his tech journey; And now there's the 'un'school
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ahead of Big Billion Days, 50,000 kiranas partner with Flipkart

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Market Pulse raises $750K in pre-Series A round

Sujata Sangwan

More privacy, Bubble, single chat spot, and more: 5 things you need to know about latest Android 11

Rashi Varshney

Route Mobile garners Rs 180 Cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Press Trust of India

Dailyhunt launches short-video app Josh, ready to take the TikTok vacant top spot

Dipti Nair

RapiPay plans to deploy 5 lakh micro ATMs in next two years

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details