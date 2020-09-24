Amazon India launches third fulfilment centre in Ahmedabad

By Press Trust of India|24th Sep 2020
With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of more than 1.5 million cubic feet across three FCs to its more than 80,000 sellers in Gujarat.
Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of a new fulfilment centre (FC) in Ahmedabad, third in the city, ahead of the festive season.

Spread over more than two lakh square feet area, the new FC will help sellers offer a wider selection within the region and neighbouring states, it said in a statement.

With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of more than 1.5 million cubic feet across three FCs to its more than 80,000 sellers in Gujarat.


The company recently launched a new sort centre and expanded the capacity of an existing sort centre for faster delivery of customer orders in Gujarat, it added.

Speaking about the development, Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres & Supply Chain, Amazon India, said:

"With this expansion, SMBs in Gujarat will benefit both in terms of economic growth and reach to a wider customer base. With the new launches, we will be able to continue to seamlessly cater to the growing demand from customers so they can stay home and stay safe, while creating thousands of job opportunities in the state."

Our commitment to the safety of our customers and teams remains our primary focus and we are proud to provide a trusted, safe and reliable experience for all our stakeholders,added Prakash.

Amazon’s latest fulfilment Centre in Ahmedabad will support growth and generate new employment for our youth. We are committed to create sustainable livelihood and economic development of the state and thus welcome the world to Gujarat. I am sure the investment made in Gujarat will yield very good returns while strengthening the business ecosystem in our state,said Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister, Gujarat.
Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season

The ecommerce giant on Tuesday said it has added four new Indian languages to its platform, a move that will help expand access to online shopping to 200-300 million customers.


The addition of four languages -- Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu -- comes ahead of the festive season that accounts for a significant chunk of ecommerce sales in the country.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

