Entrepreneurs, investors to connect Asian and European startup ecosystems at AsiaBerlin Summit 2020

By Kanishk Singh|18th Sep 2020
The AsiaBerlin Summit 2020, set to take place from September 21-27, 2020, will provide a platform for the exchange and initiation of global startups into the Berlin startup ecosystem.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The AsiaBerlin Summit is an annual conference hosted by the Berlin Senate Department, with a mission to connect startup ecosystems in Asia and Berlin. This year, the summit will take place from September 21-27 in Berlin, and will connect over 150 entrepreneurs, corporates, and investors from across the globe.


The panels will focus on internationalisation of startups across sectors such as urbantech, healthtech, fintech, AI, and Blockchain.


YourStory Founder and CEO, Shradha Sharma, will be on the opening panel on Day 1 to discuss corporate-startup cooperation. She will be joined by Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO, Smart Infrastructure; Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE; Solveig Schulze, Co-lead and Director, Signals; and Sebastian Pollock, Founding Partner at Visionaries Club.

AsiaBerlin Summit

YourStory Founder and CEO, Shradha Sharma, at the previous Asia-Pacific Week Berlin

ALSO READ

Also Read

'The innovation focus is shifting from Europe and the US to Asia'


The summit will also shed light on various perspectives of Asian and European investors who are investing in the Berlin startup ecosystem. It will also feature investors from Vidici Ventures, SAP.IO, Futures Industry Ventures Fund, SBI Holdings, Sunbo Angels, Asics Investment, Bamboo Capital, Signals VC, and Unifier Ventures, among others.


Due to the restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the Summit will take place in a hybrid form. It will give an opportunity for startups, investors, and corporates from Asia and Europe to join the event online using a networking tool to stream network panels and keynotes.

Some of the other panel discussions will be on topics like - how to internationalise one’s business and expand across borders, the challenges faced by Asian and European governments to incorporate rapid digitisation, the confluence of science and startups, the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in our daily lives, and managing accelerator programmes, among others.

The list of speakers include Neha Jain, Co-founder of early-stage startup accelerator Z Nation Lab; Sharath Loganathan, Co-founder, Ninjakart; Urvashi Prasad and Prachi Gupta representing NITI Aayog; Sidhartha Mohanty, Founder, Powerly AI; and Agrima Munjal, Business Head of AI-based verification startup inVOID; among others. The event will also feature speakers from Berlin startups such as Blinkist, ShareFoods, BigChain, Forto, and Omio.


Rainer Seider

Rainer Seider (centre) interacting with delegates at the summit | Photo: Stefan Wieland

ALSO READ

Also Read

5 reasons to accelerate your healthcare startup in Berlin with the Bayer G4A Accelerator Program


Earlier known as the Asia-Pacific Week Berlin, the AsiaBerlin Summit 2020 focuses on connecting the startup ecosystems. It aims to provide a platform for the exchange and initiation of international startups into the Berlin startup ecosystem.


The forum was initiated in 1997 by Rainer Seider, who has 27 years of experience in international cooperation and projects. Started as a platform for dialogue with Asian partners, the platform expanded to Bengaluru, Manila, and Jakarta in 2016, and startups from China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand joined in 2018.

"With the AsiaBerlin initiative including the AsiaBerlin Summit (former Asia-Pacific Week), events and delegation trips we are focusing on Asia, as we are aware of the shift of growth and innovation to this continent – and the needs of support of small enterprises in this – in many respects – far away region," Rainer said on LinkedIn.

Recently, SoftBank Group-backed Japanese startup investor SBI announced to invest 200 million euros in European startups from Berlin with the new “Future Industry Ventures Fund”.  


Registrations for all days of the Summit are open.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces first online store in India

Rashi Varshney

How two college friends built a startup that turned profitable in under a year, raised $2M

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] Indore-based conversational AI startup GenieTalk raises $750,000

Sujata Sangwan

Waycool, Bijak, DeHaat — how are the top-funded agritech startups helping the Indian farmer community

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Join us at TechSparks 2020: bigger, better, and totally virtual; Inside Amazon's audio streaming bet for India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm says will be back "very soon" after app removed from Google Play Store

Rashi Varshney

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces first online store in India

Rashi Varshney

ICICI Bank explains why iStartup2.0 is the country’s most comprehensive and transformative startup programme yet

Team YS

From idea to implementation: quotes and questions to motivate innovators

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Indore-based conversational AI startup GenieTalk raises $750,000

Sujata Sangwan

Uber launches Public Transport feature in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details