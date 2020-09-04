[Funding alert] Agritech startup Aibono secures $2M in pre-Series A round

By Vishal Krishna|4th Sep 2020
The startup said it will use the funding to expand its connect with farmers, retailers, and consumers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based agritech startup Aibono has raised funding in its pre-Series A round from investors in Japan and Switzerland.


The round was led by Japanese venture capital firms Rebright Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital based out of Tokyo and Singapore, respectively. Swiss impact investor Lesing Artha, a subsidiary of Rianta Capital (UK), also participated in the round.


Aibono said it will use the funding to expand its connect with 2,000 additional farmers. It will also double the number of retailers who will buy the produce directly from Aibono.


At its heart, Aibono is a data science company. It integrates the supply chain from farm to consumer. The startup uses data to match demand-supply synchronisation, farm analytics, etc., to prevent food wastage, improve agricultural efficiency, as well as stabilise livelihoods of farmers, specialising in perishable vegetables.


Aibono

Vivek R, founder of Aibono is building a large farm collective with technology

At present, Aibono works with more than a thousand farmers and 800 retailers. It sources organics and vegetables from the Nilgiris region in Tamil Nadu. The company also offers a stack of services by helping farmers to grow better produce, and supplies produce to kiranas and the retailers.


Founder and CEO Vivek Rajkumar said,


“With this round of funding, we will now invest to scale capacity and increase supply to our existing Kirana businesses, expanding to institutional retail, as well as making possible direct-to-home supply of super perishables via modern delivery platforms like Swiggy, Dunzo, and Amazon in the next phase of our growth. We are encouraged and excited that Investor attention is on full-stack solutions starting from seed up to the point of consumption of fresh perishables as high potential businesses.”


Takeshi Ebihara, Founding General Partner of Rebright Partners, said, “With India’s retail demand for fresh farm produce going through the roof, very few players are concentrating on solving pain-points at the ground level for seamless movement of perishables across the value chain. With the government’s focus on opening up farm-gate infrastructure in recent times, we are seeing startups such as Aibono who make full-stack agri-businesses lucrative to invest in. It’s inspiring to see their sustained first, middle, and last-mile E2E operations during the pandemic delivering essential premium and perishables, while demonstrating the best financials among fruit and vegetable platforms.”

Edited by Suman Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quitting his job in the US, this Delhi boy built a billion-dollar startup in India from scratch

Ramarko Sengupta

After a 4-month-long lull, this online seller on Flipkart is optimistic about the festive season

Sindhu MV

Exit PUBG, hello FAU-G: Akshay Kumar, Vishal Gondal to launch Made in India action game

Sohini Mitter

Fighting the odds: How PokerStars showed Indians the skillful side of online poker

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Zoom: The good, bad, and ugly; Inside India's growing OTT market
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This startup is leveraging IoT technology to help improve healthcare

Team YS

Instagram launches separate Reels tab for India users

Press Trust of India

Exit PUBG, hello FAU-G: Akshay Kumar, Vishal Gondal to launch Made in India action game

Sohini Mitter

Indian startups and global investors to come together at this unique virtual marketplace

Team YS

[Funding alert] Video-based social commerce platform Eloelo raises $450K in seed round led by Waterbridge

Trisha Medhi

PUBG ban: Industry sees opportunity for Made in India apps and other battle royale games

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

05

Sep

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details