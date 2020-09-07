[Funding alert] EV startup Cell Propulsion raises pre-Series A funding led by growX, Micelio, Endiya Partners

By Trisha Medhi|7th Sep 2020
The startup says the funds will be used to start deploying powertrains for electric trucks and electric buses with fleet operators and large logistics providers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Cell Propulsion on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round led by growX ventures and Micelio. Existing investor Endiya Partners, who led the seed round in September 2019, also participated in this round.


The startup said the funds will be used to start deploying powertrains for electric trucks and electric buses with fleet operators, and large ecommerce and logistics providers.


Founded in 2017 by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) engineers - Nakul Kukar, Paras Kaushal and Supratim Naskar, Cell Propulsion is working on developing integrated electric powertrains for electric buses and electric LCVs. It has also been a part of the EV accelerator program by Huddle, a leading accelerator for early-stage companies in India.

Founders Cell Propulsion (L:R) Nakul Kukar, Paras Kaushal and Supratim Naskar

Cell Propulsion founders (L-R) Nakul Kukar, Paras Kaushal, and Supratim Naskar

ALSO READ

Also Read

Why these ISRO engineers decided to start an EV startup


Speaking about the development, Cell Propulsion founder and CEO Nakul Kukar, said,


“There are multiple fundamental challenges that have limited the large-scale adoption of electric commercial vehicles. We are focussed on solving these issues to enable seamless fleet electrification and this investment will allow us to obtain all required certifications and begin deploying our solutions. This investment also sets us up for building a strong foundation for the company with a compelling story and vision."


Over the past year the startup has been been upgrading its technology for high voltage (>600V) and high power (>100kW) applications in eBuses, and eHCVs. It is gearing up to start delivering powertrains and vehicle conversion kits with some large fleet operators across the industry.


Commenting on the investment, Micelio founder and director Shreyas Shibulal said,


“As ecommerce deliveries continue to surge and with multiple state-level electric vehicle policies aimed at faster adoption of EVs announced recently, Cell Propulsion is well-placed to accelerate the electrification of commercial vehicles in India by reducing the capital and operational expenditure of logistics and public transportation fleets.”


“It’s been encouraging to see positive momentum for Cell Propulsion with active interest from fleet operators to transition to electric. We’re confident on their forward-looking plans which focus on leveraging the growth of ecommerce, logistics, and public transportation sectors in India," said Huddle founding partner Ishaan Khosla.

Edited by Javed Gaihlot

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quitting his job in the US, this Delhi boy built a billion-dollar startup in India from scratch

Ramarko Sengupta

Paytm Money says 60pc users are from small towns and cities; 70pc first-time investors

Aparajita Saxena

Fighting the odds: How PokerStars showed Indians the skillful side of online poker

Team YS

[YS Learn] 5 factors Rapido kept in mind while building its product to ensure scale and growth

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
From Unacademy becoming a unicorn to the rise of OTT platforms, here's how India is moving online
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm Money says 60pc users are from small towns and cities; 70pc first-time investors

Aparajita Saxena

Top leadership tips for young leaders

Siddhant Raizada

‘The fintech story has just begun’: Highlights from the AWS Fintech Forum Online

Team YS

[Funding alert] Tech startup Deepsync Technologies raises $300,000 from Anicut Angel Fund, others

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Singapore-based fintech startup Qapita raises $1.8M in seed round led by Vulcan Capital

Debolina Biswas

[Funding Alert] Electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart raises $7M from multiple investors

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details