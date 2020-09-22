GirnarSoft to invest $20M in its subsidiary InsuranceDekho

By Trisha Medhi|22nd Sep 2020
According to a statement released by the company, the startup will use the funds to invest in branding and strengthening its tech, product, and sales teams.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

GirnarSoft, the parent company of India’s auto portals CarDekho.com, Gaadi.com, and Zigwheels.com, on Tuesday announced it plans to invest $20 million in its subsidiary InsuranceDekho, an omni channel insurance platform.


According to a statement released by the company, the startup will use the funds to invest in branding and strengthening its tech, product, and sales teams.


Commenting about the investment, Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, GirnarSoft, said,

“InsuranceDekho started as a modest initiative to complete the ecosystem play. Over the years, under Ankit’s leadership, it has taken a life of its own and ranks among the leading insuretech companies in the country. They have inherited CarDekho’s capital efficiency and tech prowess but are building a large and independent business of their own."
"This proposed fund infusion is our vote of confidence in their ability to build India’s most enduring insuretech business in India,” he added.

Launched in 2017, InsuranceDekho is an insurtech venture that enables its consumers to compare different insurance policies based on their requirements and offering them the best choices available.

funding, startup

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Skincare startup mCaffeine raises Rs 42 Cr in Series B round from Amicus Capital, others

Speaking about the new development, Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder, InsuranceDekho, said,

"In the first phase of our journey, we created a unique three-way marketplace of insurance consumers, India’s leading insurance companies, and distribution partners. This new capital infusion will be used to expand our digital footprint."
"We are already a force to reckon with in the B2B space. With this round we aim to invest in branding and marketing to further strengthen our B2C platform, which has been seeing strong traction over the last two quarters.”

The online insurance platform has tied-up with over 26 general insurance companies. It claims to be at an annualised run rate of 20 lakh policies and intends to close March 2021 at an annualised run rate of 36 lakh policies. 


The company, which has over 12,000 partners in over 350 cities, foresees an accelerated shift towards digital platforms in the current environment.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Personal Data Protection Bill and the future of digital ID verification

Kartik Mandaville

From endorsement to managing talent, how Kwan found its kwan in entertainment

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Deeptech enterprise SaaS startup Precily raises Seed capital from Windrose Capital

Sujata Sangwan

How martech startup Scatter creates business for brands with effective content marketing

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
The story behind Route Mobile's journey to a stellar stock market debut
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

EdTech Conclave: BYJU’S, Vedantu, Simplilearn and Toppr decode India’s global EdTech opportunity

Team YS

The Personal Data Protection Bill and the future of digital ID verification

Kartik Mandaville

Business activity may not touch pre-COVID-19 levels before March 2021: Survey

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Deeptech enterprise SaaS startup Precily raises Seed capital from Windrose Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Work from home, online learning fuelling need for greater investment in digital infrastructure: TRAI chief

Press Trust of India

Aarogya Setu app has more than 15.7 crore registered users: Dhotre

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details