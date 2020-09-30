Google to launch Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G tonight, here's everything you need to know

It is a launch night as Google will launch Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphones today. Similar to its rivals such as Samsung and Apple, Google too is hosting a virtual event titled ‘Launch Night In' where it will also launch a new smart speaker and Chromecast along with the phones.





Before you decide to stream the event live on YouTube, we bring you all the information you need to know about the phones and the event.

Time of the event

The event will begin at 11.30pm IST (11am PT). The livestream will be held on YouTube and anybody can access it on any browser or the YouTube app.

Tune in from 🏡 or on the go 📱



Either way, see you on September 30th at https://t.co/E75uqzpThV #LaunchNightIn pic.twitter.com/ON9rtJo5qQ — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 28, 2020

Google Pixel 5

As per various product leaks and Android experts, Google Pixel 5 will sport a 4,080 mAh battery with 18W Qi wireless charging support and even 5W reverse wireless charging. In terms of camera, it will feature dual rear camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.7 lens at the back. It will be paired with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 107-degree field of view (FOV) and f/2.2 aperture. Other features are tipped to include a rear fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and NFC. The phone is tipped to weigh 151 grams.





The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It is expected to feature a 6.0-inch flexible OLED display with a 2340×1080 pixel resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. The latest version of Pixel wil run on Android 11.





Pixel 4a (Image for representation) Source: Google



Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google will also unveil a 5G-ready model of the Pixel 4a. As per the leaks, Google Pixel 4a 5G will feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2340×1080 pixel resolution. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to have the same camera setup as the Pixel 5. In terms of battery, the phone seems to be less powerful than Pixel 5 as it will pack a 3,800 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.





Price and availability





Google Pixel 4a 5G price was announced in August at the time of Pixel 4a launch. While Google Pixel 4a 5G will be made available at $499 (about Rs 37,000), it is unclear when these phone will be available in India, as of now.

Chromecast and Google TV

As confirmed by Google, it will also launch Chromecast with Google TV along with speakers during the event. This new streaming dongle is expecting a massive upgrade and can be used to access various apps and services on Android TV. The Chromecast is expected to have a better version of remote with a dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons, navigation controls, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and volume buttons. The Chromecast with Google TV is reported to be powered by Amlogic S905X2 quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

Google Nest Audio

Google’s new speakers, Nest Audio, are expected to feature an all-fabric design with four LEDs under it. Ahead of its release, the leaks suggest that it will be launched in charcoal and chalk colour options priced at $99 (Rs 7,296).