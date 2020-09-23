Over 6,600 H-1B visas approved for 14 Indian tech companies in 2019-20, says minister

By Press Trust of India|23rd Sep 2020
These 14 companies form 85-90 percent of the H-1B visas issued to all Indian technology companies, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fourteen of the largest Indian technology companies in the US had an aggregate of 6,663 H-1B visas approved for initial employment in 2019-20, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

"...the 14 largest Indian technology companies in the US had aggregate 6,663 H-1B visas approved for initial employment in the financial year 2019-20," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said, citing data from industry body Nasscom.

These form 7.9 percent of the total 85,000 H-1B visas approved for cap and cap-exempt initial employment, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.


"These 14 companies form 85-90 percent of the H-1B visas issued to all Indian technology companies," Dhotre added.


The actual impact on Indian IT companies due to restrictions imposed by the US on H-1B visas can only be gauged in course of time, the minister said.


ALSO READ

H-1B visa woes: Nasscom says new US executive order based on misperceptions, misinformation


In response to a separate query, Dhotre said 190 companies have been allocated a total of 51,297 BPO/ITES seats to set up 276 BPO/ITES units across the country under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS).

"Out of these, 249 units have started operations, providing direct employment to over 36,000 people," he added.

Earlier, in July, domestic rating agency CRISIL Ratings said that the suspension of the H1-B visas by the US will cost domestic IT firms Rs 1,200 crore and have a marginal 0.25-0.30 percent impact on their profitability.


An increase in local hiring over the last few years, since the US — the largest market for Indian IT firms — started curbing the visa issuances, will help limit the impact on the Indian IT companies now, CRISIL Ratings said.


The US move on the H1-B and L1 visas will have limited impact because of the lower reliance on the entry system by hiring locally, it said, adding that renewals of the visas will be unaffected.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Suman Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance launches JioPostPaid Plus with free Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime subscriptions

Sohini Mitter

Harness the power of Business Analytics with this online program by BITS Pilani

Siddhesh Raut

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, 13 others adopt self-regulation code: IAMAI

Press Trust of India

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Meet the techie driving ShareChat's data science vision
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Affluent users driving food delivery business to pre-COVID levels, says Zomato

Rashi Varshney

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Influencer marketing startup ClanConnect.ai raises 5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

'Tech intensity' key to business resilience, says Satya Nadella

Press Trust of India

KKR to invest Rs 5,550 Cr in Reliance Retail Ventures for 1.28 pc equity stake

Press Trust of India

Social media platform ShareChat announces additional $14M ESOP pool

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details