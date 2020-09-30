From organising your cupboard to delivering a caterpillar, this Mumbai startup will Ease Your Life

Daily chores are no more a headache for metropolitan India. Need to get something picked up from a friend’s house? Dunzo it. Your kitchen needs deep cleaning? Request on Urban Company. Too lazy to visit the grocery store? Bigbasket to your rescue. But what if you could get all of this done in one master app?





Mumbai-based Ease Your Life or EYL is making this possible and more. Founded by Shashwat Bhatt and Jaymin Trivedi in 2016, the startup provides multi-service on-demand hyperlocal task management.

Since its inception, EYL claims to have fulfilled quite a few ‘unique’ tasks. From helping mothers with babysitters to organising a customer’s wardrobe and facilitating pick-up and drop of a baby caterpillar – EYL has done it all.

Helping customers save time

Shashwat says, “The problem we went out to solve was ‘Time’. Running errands can be easily outsourced. We provide a holistic wherever-you-are service,”.





Shashwat and Jaymin are graduates from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Shashwat has spent over a decade in the media industry and has previously worked for Fox Star Studios. Jaymin, also an alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communication, has interned with Google, and worked with the marketing team at Reliance Brands before joining hands with Shashwat to start EYL.





The duo invested Rs 50,000 initially and continued to keep the startup bootstrapped.

According to the founders, they started up in Mumbai as the city has everything but time. Shashwat says, “The essence of the business is to solve this very problem.”

Today, the hyperlocal task management startup is operational across the financial and political capital of India. Its services are available in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, and more recently, in Gwalior.





EYL has a lean team with 10 employees working in the backend on tech, customer support, operations, and finance. The on-field team has a mix of permanent delivery executives and on task-basis delivery boys.

An Ease Your Life executive at work | Image Source: Ease Your Life

ALSO READ How hyperlocal startup Dunzo plans to become a profitable business in the next cities it enters

Your Man Friday

Customers can place a service request through its Android or iOS app, its website, over a phone call, and even through WhatsApp messages.

“Tasks can be as elementary as fixing a broken pipe or something unusual like getting a five kilo wedding cake delivered within halfway across the city,” Jaymin explains.

While EYL’s biggest service vertical include pick-up and drop of parcels, documents, and food, it also provides home front jobs -- AC servicing, plumbing services, carpentry services, electrician service, pest control, shopping assistant, party and events planning, banking assistance, etc.





EYL further serves as a logistics partner for home entrepreneurs, bakers, small businesses, restaurants, doctors, and production houses.

ALSO READ This startup founded by an IIT Kharagpur alumnus provides dunzo-like service to senior citizens

EYL kar dena

EYL’s first set of customers were friends, family, and former colleagues. Today, its customers range from young professionals to senior citizens and small-scale entrepreneurs. It has over 15,000 active customers in Mumbai itself, and another 1,500 customers in Delhi and NCR.





“The biggest proof of our business premise is when a customer recommends it to his friends and family or says “EYL kar dena” for any task they have,” says Jaymin.





The startup claims to have fulfilled more than one lakh tasks so far. Its revenue model is based on a fixed-fee basis from customers, and has seen a consistent growth over the past years. The cost for completing each task ranges between Rs 50 and Rs 400, depending on the distance. For cross border deliveries, EYL charges Rs 50 extra.

According to Shashwat, on an average, EYL completes 2,500 to 3,000 tasks a month. “On a good month, it goes to 4,000-4,500 tasks,” he adds.

Its revenue growth rate in FY 2016-17 was 23 percent, and it jumped to 65 percent in FY 2018-19. The startup went profitable this year and is targeting revenue worth Rs 55 - 60 lakh this year.

Task management market

According to Statista, the global managed services market was expected to reach more than $200 billion by this year, and is expected to reach $300 billion by 2025.





Across services, EYL has a bunch of competitors like WeFast, Urban Company, and to some extent, Swiggy and Zomato are indirect competitors. It also competes with Google-backed hyperlocal delivery app Dunzo.

“Our USP is that we are literally the go-to app for anyone in the city wanting to get any errand done as long as it’s legal or to find a fix to their mundane problems,” Jaymin says.

Going ahead, Ease Your Life plans to expand its footprint in other metro cities and is also eyeing Tier II cities in India.





The startup is also working on launching its ecommerce model. “It will be a marketplace for our vendors to set up their stores within the EYL app and give a better offer to customers,” Jaymin explains. These vendors or stores will be ranging from gourmet foods, cloud kitchens, home bakers to other specialty and niche stores in the essentials and special requirement segments.