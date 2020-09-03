[Jobs Roundup] Drive the product strategy of top companies with these openings

A product manager is responsible for aligning the company with the market. Their major role is ensuring that the company's product supports its overall goal or strategy.





A product manager addresses the market needs and represents a viable business opportunity by delivering a differentiated product. They are not just responsible for the development of products, but a product manager also has to own the business strategy behind the product, specifying its functional requirements, and managing the launch of its features.





Image Source: Shutterstock

If you are someone who wants to drive the product strategy of organisations, and thus, accelerate its growth, YourStory has curated a list of Product Manager jobs for you:

Freshworks

Senior Product Manager

Experience required: 6+ years





SaaS company Freshworks is looking to hire a Product Manager to help in developing and implementing product vision and strategy. The Senior Product Manager will be required to coordinate with the leadership team in planning the product roadmap.





The ideal candidate should have a minimum of six years of experience in product management or similar roles. They should have strong presentation skills, and the ability to think creatively. Prior experience in development or product management will be an added advantage.





For more details, click here.

Meesho

Associate Product Manager

Experience required: 1-3 years





Social commerce startup Meesho is looking for an Assistant Product Manager at Meesho, who will be the ambassador of the startup's customers and address their needs. They will be required to help design and implement Meesho's products, manage the end-to-end execution of product features, and contribute towards product vision and strategy.





The candidate should have experience of at least one to two years in product or analyst roles. They should have the ability to understand and analyse user needs. The candidate should be able to maintain a deep understanding of the competitive product landscape and trends. They should be proficient in Advanced Excel and Advance SQL, including hands-on experience in data.





For more details, click here.

Amazon

Senior Product Manager

Experience required: 7+ years





Ecommerce giant Amazon is looking for a Senior Product Manager to define and develop an innovate product roadmap, and create buy-in for the product vision both internally and with key partners. The candidate has to partner closely with business leader, customer service, operational, legal, compliance, and finance teams to ensure alignment with product goals.





Candidates applying should have an MBA degree from a premier Indian or international business school. They should have more than seven years of product/brand/sales management experience. Prior experience in consulting, retail/consumer products, or ecommerce will be an added benefit.

For more details, click here.

Apple

Technical Programme Manager

Experience required: 10 years





Apple is looking for a Technical Programme Manager who will be responsible for developing and implementing the quality systems for the iPhone product. The candidate will be required to work closely with Apple multi-functional teams and contract manufacturers and will own and handle manufacturing quality.





The applicants must have 10 years of technical experience, supporting consumer electronics, preferably in handheld phones. They should have knowledge of statistics, and in-depth knowledge of quality methodologies such as design, statistical process control, and sampling strategies.





For more details, click here.

Whatfix

Lead Product Manager

Experience required: 7-10 years





SaaS startup Whatfix is looking for a Lead Product Manager to work closely with the engineers to guide products from conception to launch. The candidate will get to translate product strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes. They will be required to represent the company by interacting with customers to solicit feedback. They will be further required to mentor and coach junior product managers in the team.





The candidate should preferably have seven to 10 years of experience as a Product Manager for a B2B SaaS company. They should have knowledge of analytical and data mining tools and market knowledge of B2B internet-related industries.





For more details, click here.