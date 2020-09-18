Paytm says will be back "very soon" after app removed from Google Play Store

Google has pulled down Paytm and its gaming app, Paytm First Games, from the Play Store for violating its policies.





Responding to this, Paytm tweeted saying Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on the Google Play Store, and asserted that users money is safe and that it will be back 'very soon'.

Dear Paytm'ers,



Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.



All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Paytm First Games is a fantasy gaming platform by Paytm for sports like cricket, football, basketball, and Kabaddi. On Tuesday, Paytm had announced it has signed up sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. The platform also boasts engagement from over 80 million gaming enthusiasts, the majority of whom are from smaller cities and towns across India.





In a blog, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, said, Google does not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.

"We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance."

"In case there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action, which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," reads the blog.

Paytm is one of top unicorn in India, with over 10 million downloads on the Google Play store. Last month, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma revealed the company is witnessing up to 3.5X growth in transactions on its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown as users turned to digital payments to make payments in a safe manner.





Paytm's other apps, including Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, and Paytm Money are still available on the Play Store. Paytm is available for download on the Apple App Store.