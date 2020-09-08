Revolutionising app development the low-code way

Welcome to the new era in software development and deployment. Most of the enterprise solution providers have already invested in heavily in IT needs. With changing customer needs and rapid digitalisation happening across the ecosystem, certain customers have the need for a highly customisable product or solution to integrate with the existing solution/ ERP to generate UIs and dashboards that are useful in boardroom decision making.





Enterprises are constantly in need of next-gen capabilities to be developed quickly as well as have reusable components.





Software today is expected to keep the business user in mind, be easy to develop and deploy, integrate with existing enterprise solutions quickly and seamlessly, be rapidly customisable and scalable.





Developers therefore need a low-code platform that improves enterprise mobility and overcomes any gap in IT skills. The agile development platform needs to be more mature and facilitate faster time to market.





Globally the demand for the low-code development platform is increasing rapidly, and according to Marketsandmarkets.com, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% to touch USD 45.5 billion by 2025 as against USD 13.2 billion in 2020.





Choosing the right platform

Though there are many platforms available in the market such as Mendix, Alpha Software, Microsoft Power Apps, among others, choosing the right low-code platform depends on the advantages a given platform offers.





One of the foremost is the ease with which the components once developed can be reused and customised, and can be accessed as a widget or an API. Typically, a readymade integration suite or options lets developers create UI screens easily, even if they have no experience in any of the enterprise software.





With increase in mobility and remote access, there has been a need for plugins and third party integrations, especially on mobile. Functionality, convenience of development and speed of deployment further accelerates the development process.

Innovation @ speed of thought

A typical low-code development platform should leverage graphical models and pre-built application components with visualisation capabilities that make drag and drop simple and intuitive, allowing developers to focus on innovation at low costs and faster development times by working closely with customers to improve their core business functioning. This helps in building complex app templates easy.

Satisfy the new age need

With emergence of NxtGen technologies like IoT, remote management and IIOT, there is always a constant need for integrating third party services and a design to be part of different stages -- from market ideation stage to development and deployment.





Today, to build a robust mobile or web application swiftly at significantly lower costs, there is a need to develop in a very short time and for multiple environments.





The new digital era entails integrating emerging technologies and core systems quickly for improving business outcomes. Hence, there is a need for an open and flexible architecture that can help non-technical users to have prebuilt apps to manage assets, events, expenses, and more, across domains.





This helps the ecosystems to manage the end-to-end app lifecycle right from the creation to the deployment stage and beyond for maintenance and analytics.