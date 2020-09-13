Unboxing: Samsung Galaxy M51 goes for sale next week in India, here’s everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M51 is the new entrant to the South Korean electronics maker’s millennial-centric Galaxy M-series, launched in 2019 to take on Chinese rivals. According to many, Samsung’s M-series is pitched to becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing smartphone brand franchises in India. According to Samsung, the series has crossed $3.5 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) till date.





Samsung Galaxy M51, which was launched last week in India, followed by Germany, will now finally be available for sale from September 18. The phone – which is pegged as a great alternative to OnePlus Nord that has a starting price of Rs 27,999, and Vivo V19 with starting price of Rs 24,990 – is being talked about for its massive battery pack of 7,000 mAh. The smartphone also brings some premium features otherwise limited to the company’s flagship smartphones.





On paper, the Galaxy M51 seems to be the go-to smartphone in the 25K segment. Here are some features you need to know about this smartphone.

Unboxing: Smartphone-cum-power bank

Samsung ships the Galaxy M51 with a 25W charger which charges the mammoth battery of 7,000 mAh in two hours. The box also comes with a Type-C to Type-C cable in the box, which means you can charge other Type-C devices using the Galaxy M51. In short, you can use the phone as a power bank.

Battery and power

Gadget experts estimate that the 7,000 mAh battery of the phone should last three-four days with moderate use. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC processor, which is a first for the Galaxy M-series.

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, presenting the Galaxy M51

Design, size, and display

Galaxy M51 has a bit larger screen. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus display with 20:9 aspect ratio, which makes the screen look narrow and big.





Samsung says that the display is 13 percent thinner and is up to 12 percent lighter than conventional sAMOLED panels. The phone weighs about 213 grams. For perspective, its younger sibling–the M31s–weighs 200 grams. While some reviewers say that the phone may look a little bulky at first, the weight is well distributed through the device. However, one-hand usage of the phone might be a little difficult due to the phone’s size.





The phone has a nice glass-finish look and Samsung has opted for Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for the display to avoid scratches.

‘Single Take’ recording and camera

The smartphone has a new feature called ‘Single Take’, wherein when you press record, the phone captures 10-second footage, and with the use of AI, it will produce up to 10 different outputs – seven photos and three videos.





Besides that, Samsung Galaxy M51 phone sports a quad-camera setup which consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. The phone also supports 4K and hyper-lapse recording. A feature worth noting is that Galaxy M51’s 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies, which is not the case in many other high-end phones.

Operating System

The Galaxy M51 runs on the latest Android 10 with a layer of Samsung's custom OneUI Core 2.1 on the top. This combination results in easy navigation of the software for the user with key features like dark mode, digital wellbeing, easy gesture navigation, lock-screen shortcuts, and one-hand use.

Variants, availability, and pricing

Galaxy M51 is launching two memory variants, 6/128GB and 8GB/128GB, priced at Rs 24,999, and Rs 26,999, respectively. The device will be available in two colours – Electric Blue and Celestial Black, and can be bought on Amazon and Samsung’s own website from September 18, 2020, 12 pm onwards.