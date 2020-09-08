VC Samyakth Capital launches Samyakth Labs, bids on early-stage fintech startups

Mumbai-based venture capital firm Samyakth Capital announced the launch of Samyakth Labs on Tuesday, September 8. Samyakth Labs will back early-stage fintech startups with investments of up to $300,000.





Aalesh Avlani, Co-Founder of Samyakth Capital, said:





“While navigating the fintech domain through my years of investing, I realised the importance of helping startups with not just equity, but also with their debt. Having my own NBFC makes it possible to be both an equity and debt partner for Samyakth Capital. This combined offering works to boost the growth journey of any startup...With our global network of stakeholders and partners, and our ability to provide business expansion opportunities, we nurture our portfolio companies and put them on the path of exponential growth.”

Aalesh Alvani, Co-founder of Samyakth Capital





Samyakth Capital is a hybrid growth fund, investing in emerging asset classes. Founded in April 2017 by Aalesh Avlani, Anuj Golecha, Gaurav Gandhi, and Rishabh Golchha, Samyakth Capital also provides expansion support to startups. It offers debt and equity financing options by syndicating with other investment groups. Family offices from Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are aligned with the fund.





So far, Samyakth Capital has invested in more than 35 startups across concept to Series C phases. It has backed fintech startups including BharatPe, HomeCapital, Liquiloans, GetVantage, Hotify, OTO Capital, and FloBiz.





At Samyakth Labs, associated startups will be receiving growth capital, and access to Samyakth's in-house NBFC. Besides this, portfolio companies will also receive mentorship from successful startup founders and CXOs. Startups will also receive technical support, help with accounting/legal/HR activities, and access to Samyakth Capital’s VC partner ecosystem.





Samyakth Labs is targeting fintech startups that may enable established or incumbent institutions to move away from their contemporary products and source new revenue models. Startups which are leveraging government initiatives like OCEN and Account Aggregator, offering solutions for Tier II and III cities and are globally scalable with customisable models, as well as consumer lending, will also be on its radar.