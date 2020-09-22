Work from home, online learning fuelling need for greater investment in digital infrastructure: TRAI chief

By Press Trust of India|22nd Sep 2020
TRAI Chairman R S Sharma says India needs to significantly ramp up digital infrastructure, including traditional telecom infrastructure and new-age systems, to address the growing demand of work from home, in-home entertainment, and digital learning.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

With work from home, online learning, and in-home entertainment fuelling demand for robust digital infrastructure, massive investments would be needed, especially in areas like fibre-to-the-home, data centres, in-building solutions, and proliferation of wifi hotspots, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on Monday.


Terming telecom infrastructure and services as "key enablers" and "critical determinants" of the country's digital and economic growth, Sharma said creation of robust telecom infrastructure - a capital-intensive sector - will play a key role in seamless connectivity, which is the essence of true digitisation.


"Huge infrastructure [must] be created for achieving objectives of connect India mission, and this is only possible with required investments to be brought into sector in next couple of years," he said addressing an event organised by Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA).


While significant coverage of 4G is now a reality, there is still room to strengthen the underlying infrastructure, essentially supporting the backhaul to improve performance matrix.


"Building suitable telecom infrastructure has a direct effect on the quality of telecom services, and this [impacts] growth of the economy. Hence, it is important that we invest more and more in infrastructure," Sharma said.


India has moved quickly on path of rapid digitisation, he said, adding that given significant capabilities in telecom and software, the country is poised to benefit from new digital technologies and platforms.


"Robust telecom infrastructure is also key for realising the Digital India mission, and for reaping the benefits of futuristic technologies like 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine communications, and AI, leading to transformation into the digital era," he said.
work from home

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

From ‘work from home’ to ‘living at work’: the new HR trend is here to stay


Deployment of innovative and contact-free services across verticals in post-pandemic era will increase demand for digital infrastructure, Sharma said noting that COVID-19 has made digitisation a "necessity rather than a choice".


"To address the growing demand of work from home, in-home entertainment, digital learning, and ensure equitable access to the internet and technologies, we need to significantly ramp up digital infrastructure, which includes traditional telecom infrastructure and new-age systems and content delivery networks," he said.


With demand for digital services increasing at a rapid pace, massive investments are needed into digital infrastructure, specially in areas like FTTH, data centres, in-building solutions, and proliferation of wifi hotspots, he added.


"5G will require huge investments in fiberisation in the coming years," he said.


There are still several challenges involved in the rollout of networks in unserved and underserved areas, including rural and remote locations.


"The challenges arise due to low reach of infrastructure in rural areas, low population density and lack of viable business case - all of which should be addressed with suitable policy prescription," Sharma said.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Personal Data Protection Bill and the future of digital ID verification

Kartik Mandaville

From endorsement to managing talent, how Kwan found its kwan in entertainment

Sindhu Kashyaap

How martech startup Scatter creates business for brands with effective content marketing

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Deeptech enterprise SaaS startup Precily raises Seed capital from Windrose Capital

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
The story behind Route Mobile's journey to a stellar stock market debut
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

EdTech Conclave: BYJU’S, Vedantu, Simplilearn and Toppr decode India’s global EdTech opportunity

Team YS

The Personal Data Protection Bill and the future of digital ID verification

Kartik Mandaville

GirnarSoft to invest $20M in its subsidiary InsuranceDekho

Trisha Medhi

Business activity may not touch pre-COVID-19 levels before March 2021: Survey

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Deeptech enterprise SaaS startup Precily raises Seed capital from Windrose Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Aarogya Setu app has more than 15.7 crore registered users: Dhotre

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details