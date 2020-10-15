The time to start up is now: AWS India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok tells you why at TechSparks 2020

This might look like the worst time to get into the startup world — consumer demand is slow, there’s less capital to go around, and even when there is, investors ask for more than you want to part with, businesses are shutting shop, and the economy is worsening — it couldn’t possibly make sense to finally launch the business of your dreams.





Or could it?





Let Puneet Chandok, President, Amazon Web Services (AWS), India and South Asia, convince you that starting up in the current business environment has its own, unique benefits. Consumer preferences are changing so rapidly these days that industries one didn’t think would get much traction — like edtech — are today scaling new heights.





Puneet’s unique vantage point at Amazon helps him understand where demand is coming from, and at his keynote address at India’s largest startup event TechSparks 2020, we want to get at just that.





He can tell you if people are buying more ergonomic furniture to make staying indoors easier, or if organic foods are seeing an uptick because of the focus on health and building immunity. But more importantly, he can tell you what tech solutions — such as the cloud — can businesses today use to save money, deliver value, and drive efficiency — all things startups need to keep in mind to streamline their operations.

An active and important part of the startup ecosystem, Puneet will also point to some resources available to aspiring entrepreneurs — such as accelerator programmes and government funding — that can be tapped for support, as well as shed some light on the way small businesses can not only keep their heads above water, but also grow in the current environment, even if it’s against the natural order of things.





Think of Puneet’s keynote speech at TechSparks 2020 as entrepreneurship 101 — a class you definitely don’t want to miss, and come join us at our all-immersive, virtual event — bigger and better than before.





For this and other such events, check out our TechSparks 2020 website. You can also book your place for this all-virtual conference via Paytm Insider or BookMyShow or TownScript.