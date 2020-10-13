Building a startup inside the Government of India: a deep dive with MyGov’s Abhishek Singh at TechSparks 2020

By Meha Agarwal & Ryan Frantz|13th Oct 2020
Tune in to the all-virtual TechSparks 2020 session with Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov. Hear the journey of changing and building a citizen-centric platform inside the system to bring people closer towards good governance.
One of the tenets of good governance is the participation of its citizens in policy formulation and programme implementation to enable direct participatory democracy.


Started around six years ago, the MyGov initiative is the Government of India’s innovative citizen engagement platform to do just that – facilitate direct citizen participation in governance by providing an avenue for channelling their ideas, comments and creative suggestions to central ministries and associated organisations.

As a unique digital platform, MyGov also helps the government to leverage technology, adopt a startup mindset and be nimble, agile and responsive, with the ultimate goal to contribute to the social and economic transformation of India.

And it has, with great effect. In the short span of its existence, MyGov has been hugely successful in keeping the citizens engaged on important policy issues and governance.


Key initiatives such as Clean Ganga, Girl Child Education, Skill Development and Healthy India to name a few have taken wing with the help of the platform. Helping to narrow the gap between the citizen and the government, MyGov is now a key part of the policy and decision making process of the country.

MyGov: numbers in focus

  • 139 lakh+ registered members
  • 8 lakh+ submissions in tasks
  • 45 lakh+ comments in discussions
  • 11 lakh+ votes in polls
  • 69 lakh+ participation in the quiz
  • 57 lakh+ pledges taken


According to Abhishek, in the last few years, India has shown to the world that it is second to none when it comes to building tech solutions at a very large scale. All these solutions (UID, UPI, Digilocker, and Aarogya Setu) have been developed with active participation of Indian industry and academia working hand in hand with Government.

"This unique model of partnership between Government, Industry and Academia has the potential to create many more tech products that can help make lives of citizens easier and better,” says Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov.

As the country deals with the new normal amid the unprecedented volatility across the economy, the responsibility of harnessing the best of the private-public world falls on leaders like Abhishek Singh.


As the CEO of MyGov since November 2019, Abhishek has demonstrated his focus on working with agility and fostering an innovation-based culture at MyGov.


At TechSparks 2020, Abhishek will delve into how he is building a startup within the government with MyGov and adopting a solution-based approach in governance. In his fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Abhishek will also share his experience of building the citizen-government connection and using technology to continue building hope in these dire times. 

Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh, MyGov

Catch this in-depth talk by Abhishek Singh only at TechSparks 2020 as India’s largest startup-tech conference comes to your homes in an all-virtual experience on 26-30 Oct 2020. 


For this and other such events, check out our TechSparks 2020 website. 


You can also book your place for this all-virtual conference via Paytm Insider or BookMyShow or TownScript.

Edited by Ryan Frantz and Tenzin Pema

