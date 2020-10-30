Competition for jobs in India spiked 30 pc since 2019: LinkedIn

Hiring in India continues to recover at a 12 percent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, but competition for jobs is 30 percent higher than last year, according to professional network LinkedIn's labour market data.

LinkedIn said in a statement that its data also shows that professionals from Recreation & Travel, Retail, and Corporate Services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry.

Professionals in Recreation and Travel are 3.8 times more likely to make the switch, whereas those in Retail are 1.5 times more likely, and those in Corporate Services are 1.4 times more likely to look for jobs outside their current sectors, it said.





In India, Python (Programming Language) emerged as the fastest growing skill in 2019-2020, followed by Machine Learning, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, and HTML 5, the statement said.

In another development, LinkedIn launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work.

LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps job-seekers find new jobs by mapping their skills to open roles, and the new #Hiring frame helps managers share that they are hiring right from their profiles, enabling job-seekers to see open opportunities directly in their feed.





"As the world faces a global unemployment crisis with 140 million people out of work, LinkedIn is helping professionals identify new careers and how to get there, empowering professionals with insights on in-demand jobs and fastest-growing skills, and making it easier for professionals to find people that are hiring," LinkedIn said in a release.





To help members prepare for the new up and coming technology roles, LinkedIn has also added new 'Skills Assessments' based on top trending skills so members can showcase their proficiency.